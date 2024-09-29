Sign up for the year Mint Mobile Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier owned by T-Mobile that sticks to the T-Mobile network for all of its coverage. Mint Mobile sets itself apart from the pack with plans that are renewed every three, six, or 12 months instead of monthly like most carriers. The longer your term at Mint Mobile, the more you save. Pros Multi-month savings are easy to understand Mint Family makes savings more accessible Fast 5G on the T-Mobile network Cons Taxes and fees are extra No truly unlimited plan Must buy three months From $15/month

One of the reasons people stick with their current mobile carrier, even if it’s a bad deal, is to avoid the hassle of signing up for a new one and figuring out which features you need and which you don’t. If you’re looking into more affordable prepaid options like Mint Mobile, one of the first things you’ll need to work out is how much data you need. You can save a lot with Mint’s 5GB plan compared to the 15GB plan, for example, but with no rollover, running out of high-speed data can be a real drag.

MobileX, instead of asking users to guess what their usage will be, offers 10 days of free service while its app tracks and figures out how much data you actually need. This trial period also gives you time to assess the network to make sure it works well where you live. MobileX offers a custom plan for lighter users with a 5GB unlimited and 30GB unlimited plan for heavier users. MobileX also makes it very easy to track and control data usage with settings like video streaming quality available right in the app.

Mobile carrier features

Mint Mobile is fairly well-known as prepaid carriers go, thanks in no small part to marketing and commercials featuring Ryan Reynolds. Even without that, Mint Mobile is a solid prepaid carrier for a lot of people, especially if they’re willing to pay for multiple months at a time. While most postpaid carriers focus on multi-line discounts to get people to bring as many lines as possible, Mint Mobile gives lower prices for those willing to commit to a longer-term upfront. For example, the smallest 5GB Mint Mobile plan is $15 per month if you pay for a year, but $25 per month if you only pay for three months.

Mint Mobile also offers a family plan of sorts. Mint Family takes the edge off those 12-month payments by giving the carrier's best rates at three-month intervals if you’ve got two to five lines. Keep in mind, however, that taxes and fees are extra on Mint Mobile, so your bill will be a bit more than the advertised price.

When it comes to data, Mint lets you use it how you want, for the most part. On the three limited data plans, your on-device data is shared with hotspot data if you want to use your connection with another device. With the unlimited plan, you get 40GB of on-device high-speed data with 10GB of dedicated hotspot data. If you want to use your data overseas, however, you’ll need a Minternational Pass, which is $5 for one day, $10 for three days, and $20 for 10 days. The larger passes also come with more data and talk and text time. If you’re just looking to make a call to someone in Mexico or Canada, that’s free.

MobileX takes a different approach to its plans and features, and for a lot of people, it makes more sense. With MobileX, all customers can start on the Personalized Access plan with a 10-day trial used to determine which MobileX plan works best for your needs. After that, you’ll be recommended a plan. If you end up buying more data than you need, excluding the unlimited plans, you will be credited for the unused data on your next bill, so it’s not really wasted. Hotspot data is also shared with your primary data, so you only need to keep track of one data usage meter.

With the app, you can download an eSIM on an unlocked phone, and use it alongside your old carrier to make sure you’re not giving up coverage. Speaking of coverage, most people will be happy with the Verizon network used by MobileX with access to Ultra Wideband speeds, which cheaper plans on carriers like Visible and Total lack. You’ll also be able to use that speed pretty much however you want with video streaming quality set to SD by default, but easily upgraded to HD in the app if you don’t mind the extra data usage.

When you set up your plan, you’ll choose not only how much data you need, but how much talk time and how many texts you want to send. There’s also an add-on for calling Mexico and Canada if you need it. MobileX is available in the app on the Google Play Store or on Apple's App Store, or in Walmart stores across the country. Keep in mind that if you want the 10-day trial, you’ll need the app. Still, it’s nice that you can pick up a SIM without waiting for shipping, even if MobileX is charging $10 for it.

Coverage and reception

Mint Mobile uses the T-Mobile network and MobileX uses the Verizon network. Both of these carriers offer strong coverage for the vast majority of Americans, but there are still some key differences that can help drive your decision. First of all, T-Mobile’s 5G coverage and performance still far surpasses Verizon’s. While most people can get by just fine on LTE, and Verizon’s C-band 5G is rapidly spreading to blanket cities and towns across the country, T-Mobile still maintains its 5G lead with higher average download speeds and coverage than Verizon or AT&T according to reports from Ookla. Upload speeds, however, are fairly evenly matched according to the same data.

You can expect strong coverage from Mint Mobile in cities and towns, but if you live too far off the beaten path, T-Mobile’s network may still lack coverage compared to AT&T and Verizon. That being said, T-Mobile is improving its rural coverage and has been doing so for the last few years, but you should still check Mint Mobile’s coverage map if you stray from the city frequently. MobileX does not offer a coverage map, citing its 10-day trial period as a better measure of network quality. If you want a map, however, you can check Verizon’s coverage map.

Phone compatibility

Something nice about both of these carriers is they should work well with the majority of the best Android phones you can get. This includes some of the top models like the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Google Pixel 9, and Moto G Stylus 2024. While the Verizon network used by MobileX isn’t as compatible as the T-Mobile network used by Mint, most phones designed for the U.S. market are designed to work with Verizon. You can check your IMEI at MobileX to be sure. Similarly, you can check your IMEI with Mint Mobile to make sure it’s compatible.

T-Mobile’s network is known for being friendlier to international models, like the Nothing Phone 2a, though your mileage may vary depending on the model of the phone and where you bought it. For the best 5G support on T-Mobile, your phone should support bands n71 and n41. Band n71 is a low-band coverage spectrum, ideal for rural areas, while band n41 is better for cities and suburbs using mid-band spectrum. Similarly, Verizon uses n2, n5, and n66 for coverage with band n77 for faster mid-band speeds. Verizon is focusing a lot of its energy on mid-band expansion, so it's important your phone supports band n77 at least.

Plans

Both Mint Mobile and MobileX keep their plans relatively simple with most folks just needing to decide how much data they need. For Mint Mobile's plans, that’s really the only choice, with four plans that are mostly identical apart from the amount of data. MobileX, on the other hand, lets you choose how many minutes and texts you want alongside your data selections, so you’re only paying for exactly what you need, unless you choose to pay more for unlimited.

Mint Mobile's plans

With Mint, you choose how much data you need and then how many months you’re willing to pay for in advance. There are three fixed data plans and a single unlimited plan, so to know which Mint plan to choose, you really just need to know how much data you use. Once you use your high-speed data up, you’ll be slowed to 2G speeds until the end of the month.

Mint’s cheapest plan comes with 5GB of data and comes in at just $15 per month if you get a year of service for $180. The monthly price comes up to $20 if you only pay for six months, and $25 per month if you only get three months.

As you might expect, moving up to the 15GB plan, the only thing that changes is the price. With 12 months, this plan comes in at $20 per month, or $240. If you only want six months, it’s $25 per month, and three months comes in at $35 per month. The 20GB plan follows the same structure with 12 months coming in at $25 per month for a year of service, $35 per month for six months, and $45 per month for only three months.

Above that, you have Mint’s unlimited plan with 40GB of high-speed data and 10GB of hotspot data. This plan is for Mint’s heaviest users and should be plenty for most people. This plan is priced at $30 per month for this buying a year, $35 per month for six months, and $40 per month for three months.

Your best bet for saving with Mint is paying for the whole year of service at once, but if you've got a few lines to get connected, that price can get quite high. Luckily, Mint Family makes Mint's plans more accessible with payments every three months for plans, up to five lines. Mint Family gives customers Mint's best 12-month rates, but they are renewed every three months instead.

5GB 15GB 20GB Unlimited High-speed data 5GB 15GB 20GB 40GB Hotspot data Shared Shared Shared 10GB 3-month price $75 $105 $135 $120 6-month price $120 $150 $210 $210 12-month price $180 $240 $300 $360 Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra Extra Recovery fee 3 month: $4.50 3 month: $4.75 3 month: $5.00 3 month: $5.50 6 month: $7.50 6 month: $7.75 6 month: $8.00 6 month: $8.75 12 month: $14.00 12 month: $14.50 12 month: $14.75 12 month: $16.25

Taxes and fees are extra on Mint Mobile, which means you’ll need to pay a recovery fee for each line. The recovery is a fixed fee plus 2.5% of the plan’s cost and doesn’t include things like local taxes or 911 fees, which are extra on top of that. Once you put your billing address in your shopping cart on Mint’s site (you don’t need to put payment) you can see what your fee will be. Remember, these fees are for multiple months at once, so they can seem higher than they are. A lot of other prepaid carriers, like Visible, US Mobile, and Cricket, have eliminated extra fees, but our current rival MobileX isn’t one of them.

MobileX's plans

With MobileX, lighter users should start with Personalized Access. This is a custom plan that starts with a $1.98 platform fee with a choice of data and minutes. Talk and text in the US are bundled together, you so can start with just 50 minutes and 50 texts for $1.50, 150 minutes and texts for $2.50, and unlimited talk and text for $4.50. You can also skip talk and text if you just want data. Calling to Mexico and Canada is also available for $4.50 per month. Data costs $2.10 per gigabyte, which is very competitive.

If you want unlimited talk and text and up to 5GB of data, the 5GB Unlimited plan comes in at $14.99 per month. This plan comes with unlimited talk and text, and 5GB of high-speed data. If you use all of your data, your speeds are slowed down severely, so don’t rely on the unlimited name too much. In fact, the way data works with this plan is quite similar to Mint’s 5GB plan, except MobileX is cheaper.

MobileXs biggest plan is its $24.88 30GB unlimited plan. This one gets unlimited talk and text plus calling to Mexico and Canada. With 30GB of data to use how you want, this plan is a good value compared to Mint’s 20GB plan, which costs the same and requires 12 months upfront. If you’re looking for plenty of data for a heavier user on Verizon’s network, this is a good plan with 5G Ultra Wideband speeds.

Personalized Access Basic Unlimited 5 Basic Unlimited 30 Data $2.10/GB 5GB high-speed 30GB high-speed Talk and text None, $1.50 for 50 minutes, $2.50 for 150 minutes, $4.50 for unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Mexico and Canada $4.50 add-on $4.50 add-on Included Price From $4.08 per month $14.88 per month $24.88 per month Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra

Which should you buy?

If you’re a lighter user, or indeed a heavier user, MobileX comes out ahead in in terms of pricing. For light users, MobileX’s Personalized Access plan is unmatched by Mint Mobile thanks to a low starting price, relatively low fees, and bill credits for unused data. This plan also allows you to choose fewer talk minutes and texts for those who mostly use messaging apps over data these days. Check your most recent phone bill — you’ve probably used fewer texts and minutes than you think.

Once you get to 5GB, MobileX’s 5GB unlimited plan still comes out ahead while not requiring a three-month payment to access. MobileX’s 30GB is also competitive with Mint’s 20GB plan, again, without requiring you to sign up for three months, let alone 12.

Mint Mobile, while it doesn’t come out ahead in every category, can still be the right pick for some people. First of all, Mint simply offers more data on its unlimited plan with 40GB of data and 10GB of hotspot data. Mint Mobile might also be a good fit if T-Mobile works better in your area, or your phone doesn’t work with the Verizon network used by MobileX. Mint Mobile’s prices are also close enough that there’s a good chance you could find a plan that works for you on the carrier. Mint also makes it a bit easier to afford its plans if you have a family with Mint Family as well.