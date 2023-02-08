Credit: Mint Mobile Mint Mobile So much 5G Easy savings for a single line Mint Mobile’s plans are nothing special but the prepaid carrier makes it easy to save on your bill with multi-month discounts on each one. All of Mint’s plans are available in three-month, six-month, or 12-month terms with the best savings reserved for those willing to pay for the whole year upfront. Mint Family makes it easy to bring multiple lines with Mint’s best rates renewed three months at a time to make payments easier on the wallet. Pros Vast 5G coverage on the T-Mobile LTE and 5G network Excellent phone compatibility including iPhone Easy to save with multi-month discounts Upfront pricing and fees make it easy to predict your bill All plans include hotspot data Cons Must buy a minimum of three months The unlimited plan has only 35GB of data at full speed International support falls short of Google Fi Taxes and fees are extra From $15/month

Google Fi is certainly a compelling option, especially if the phone in your hand runs Android. Google Fi has kept its pricing competitive and has expanded to offer three plans with multi-line discounts so just about anyone can find something that works for their needs. Mint Mobile sticks to a fairly simple layout with just four plans and three term lengths. What may be a little odd for some are Mint’s multi-month discounts that reward customers that buy a full year of phone service upfront.

Mobile carrier features

When it comes down to it, what most people really want from their phone service is plenty of data, unlimited talk and text, and coverage where they live and work. Mint Mobile has honed in on these requirements with four data packages to support both light and heavy users. While the T-Mobile network Mint uses doesn’t have the best coverage in rural areas, it’s one of the best options in urban and suburban areas, especially if your phone supports 5G.

Besides that, Mint includes hotspot data on all plans, with the data being shared on the three smaller plans and 5GB of data on the unlimited plan. Mint Mobile does not include extra subscription services or perks with its plans, so your price stays low, and you don’t end up with services you’re not interested in.

Google Fi, on the other hand, has quite a few features for those looking for a phone plan that does more. Two of its plans come with free international roaming and all plans come with free access to a VPN. Even if you use public Wi-Fi to reduce your data usage, your connection will be secure. If you opt for the top Unlimited Plus plan, you’ll get YouTube Premium, which includes YouTube Music, as well as 100GB of Google One cloud storage.

Mint Mobile Google Fi Network T-Mobile T-Mobile, UScellular, Wi-Fi partners Discounts Multi-month savings Multi-line savings Minimum term 3 months 1 month Taxes and fees Extra Extra eSIM activation Supported Supported

Mobile coverage and reception

Google Fi has some of the best mobile coverage of any carrier, but there are a few too many asterisks associated with it to skip over. Google Fi’s network is a combination of coverage from T-Mobile, UScellular, and Wi-Fi hotspots. T-Mobile provides the majority of Fi’s nationwide coverage since UScellular’s network is limited to a handful of states. That being said, UScellular hasn’t been asleep at the wheel and while it’s still not a match for the Big Three, it has continued to expand with new LTE and 5G coverage over the past few years.

Google Fi supplements its network with Wi-Fi hotspots that your phone treats the same as mobile data and connects automatically. Fi’s Wi-Fi coverage is mostly limited to a few congested areas and still counts against your data usage. You can still connect to Wi-Fi networks manually and Google Fi’s Wi-Fi coverage won’t impede your phone’s normal Wi-Fi operations.

Mint Mobile’s network is much simpler, using only T-Mobile for coverage. For most people, this will be fine since Mint supports 5G and T-Mobile’s 5G coverage reaches the vast majority of people in the country. Overall, Mint Mobile and Google Fi have very similar coverage areas, though Google Fi may come out ahead in congested areas or in areas with excellent UScellular coverage.

Phone Compatibility

The problem with Google Fi’s coverage is that you don’t get all of it on every phone. If you’ve got a phone that’s been optimized for Fi, like the Pixel 7 or Galaxy S23, you’ll get the entire network. Luckily, these are some of the best Android phones you can buy. If your phone hasn’t been optimized, you can still use it with Fi on the T-Mobile network only. Unfortunately, iPhones are included in this group,p so if someone on your family plan refuses to upgrade to an Android, they’ll be on a worse network than Android users on Fi. iPhone users may also need to manually input some information to get texting up and running. You can see how compatible your phone is with Google Fi’s compatibility tool.

Phone compatibility doesn’t get much better than it is on Mint with the carrier accepting just about any unlocked phone. Since Mint Mobile only uses the T-Mobile network for coverage, phones don’t need custom software to get the most out of it as they do on Mint. While some phones purchased from another carrier may not work, you will be able to check and make sure before you sign up using Mint Mobile’s compatibility tool.

Plans

Google Fi and Mint Mobile both keep their plan structures reasonably simple, with three plans on Fi and four on Mint. Both carriers have unlimited options for heavier users and the ability to bring multiple lines. Google’s discounts come mostly from bringing multiple lines with discounts applied for up to six lines. Mint Mobile, on the other hand, has no multi-line discounts, but you can still save by signing up for a longer term.

Google Fi's plans

Google Fi’s first plan was as simple as can be, with unlimited talk and text and data at $10 per gigabyte, and you can still get this plan, now called Flexible. The Flexible plan isn’t a great value for heavier users but if you only use a couple of gigs of data or less in a month, it could be a good value.

Next up, Simply Unlimited comes with 35GB of high-speed data and 5GB of hotspot data. Fi has stripped out most of the international perks to get to a lower price but calls to Mexico and Canada are still included. This plan has a lot in common with Mint’s unlimited plan, though it’s a lot more expensive for a single line. If you add more lines, the price comes down quite a bit, with this plan costing only $20 per line with four lines.

Finally, Unlimited Plus gives you the best of Google Fi with all the international features intact, and 50GB of high-speed data, all of which can be used with your hotspot. On top of that, you can get a data-only SIM for another device, like a tablet, that shares your data. Fi also includes a year of YouTube Premium and 100GB of Google One cloud storage.

Flexible (pay as you go) Basic Unlimited (35GB) Unlimited Plus (50GB) Single-line price $20/mo. $50/mo. $65/mo. Multi-line price (per month) 2 lines: $35, 3 lines: $50, 4 lines: $65 2 lines: $80, 3 lines: $75, 4 lines: $80 2 lines: $110, 3 lines: $135, 4 lines: $160 Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data $10/GB 35GB high-speed 50GB high-speed Hotspot Shared 5GB Shared Perks N/A N/A 100GB Google One Storage, 1 year of YouTube Premium International roaming Included None Included

The best way to save with Google Fi is to bring multiple lines. All of Google Fi’s plans are eligible for multi-line discounts for up to six lines, so making sure the whole family comes with you to Fi is the best way to save. If you’re on your own, there are plenty of better options available if you can live without Google Fi’s extra features.

Mint Mobile's plans

Mint Mobile has three data plans and an unlimited plan with three term lengths for each. You can get Mint Mobile plans in three, six, or 12-month increments with the best monthly rate for those willing to get the 12-month plan. For example, the top unlimited plan breaks down to $40 per month for three months, $35 per month for six months, and $30 per month for 12 months.

Mint’s data plans are available in 4GB, 10GB, and 15GB sizes. Realistically, most people will fit into one of these plans, even if their previous plan had unlimited data. Check your bill or usage report on your current carrier to get an idea of how much data you normally use. If you end up needing more, Mint lets you upgrade by paying the difference in price.

Mint’s unlimited plan comes with 35GB of high-speed data and 5GB of hotspot data. This plan is ideal for heavier users that always like to have something streaming or just want to be able to download the latest games as soon as they release. Like all Mint Mobile plans, talk and text are unlimited, including calls to Mexico and Canada.

4GB 10GB 15GB Unlimited Pricing 3 months: $75, 6 months: $120, 12 months: $180 3 months: $105, 6 months: $150, 12 months: $240 3 months: $135, 6 months: $210, 12 months: $300 3 months: $120, 6 months: $210, 12 months: $360 Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data 4GB 10GB 15GB 35GB Hotspot Shared Shared Shared Shared

The best way to save with Mint Mobile is to sign up for as long a term as possible. Luckily, you can get your first three months for the same monthly rate as a 12-month Mint Mobile plan. That means you can see if Mint is right for you without committing to an entire year. Mint also has a 7-day money-back guarantee as well as a free trial when you download the Mint Mobile app.

Which is right for you?

Both carriers offer excellent wireless coverage with plenty of data for most people, and critically, both carriers offer very competitive pricing. In fact, if you’re used to paying one of the Big Three carriers, most prepaid phone plans can save you money. The best way to save on Google Fi is to bring multiple lines for the best monthly rate. The two unlimited plans, for example, are cheapest, with four or more lines. Mint Mobile’s primary way of saving you money is with multi-month plans but it has a secret up its sleeve when it comes to families.

Mint Family supports up to five lines and gives customers its best rates with three-month renewals. That means that you get the same savings you would get by buying a 12-month plan, but you can pay every three months instead. That can make Mint Mobile a lot more palatable for large families since they won’t need to pay for a year’s worth of service on multiple lines at once. At just three months at a time, Mint Family makes Mint’s plans much more accessible.

Mint Mobile comes out on top overall thanks to its single-line savings, but it’s not far enough ahead to completely count Google Fi out. The second you step off a plane in a foreign country and your Google Fi phone just works, it feels worth every penny. While Mint has some international roaming options, they’re nowhere near as simple as Google Fi.

Finally, Google Fi’s service can be better in some dense areas, especially if those areas have coverage from Fi’s Wi-Fi partners or UScellular. Fi’s VPN service also makes it easy to save data by using public Wi-Fi where available. While the overall recommendation goes to Mint Mobile, there are still a lot of reasons to love Google Fi.

