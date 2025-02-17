Summary Mint Mobile will now remove the data cap on its unlimited plan, making it even better value.

The plan was previously capped at 35GB, with reduced data rates for going over.

This was one thing we didn't like about Mint Mobile in our review, which has now changed.

When we reviewed Mint Mobile's service last year, we loved that the brand offered straightforward plans with monthly discounts, excellent speeds, and an easy way to get started with eSIM activations that can be done on a mobile device or through a web browser on a computer.

These attributes made it one of the best value MVNO carriers at the time, and it looks like things are only going to get better in 2025. While there hasn't been an announcement yet, customers are already getting a heads-up with a new change that will remove data caps for the carrier's unlimited plans (via Android Authority).

Will people make the switch?

Previously, Mint Mobile offered its unlimited plan, but the fine print stated that data was capped at 35GB per month. When users reach this threshold, they experience reduced data speeds, which can be slow at times. That's why going truly unlimited is a big change, as some people rely on their phones for pretty much everything.

Another good thing about this new update is that it also fixes one of our biggest gripes with the carrier that we had in our review as well. And while Mint Mobile gets a lot of attention thanks to its marketing, it's surprisingly not one of the best prepaid carriers in our opinion. So this new change could allow it to truly compete with carriers going forward.

Now if only Mint Mobile would provide the option to sign up for just a month of service, since it currently requires customers to sign up for three months of service at one time. Of course, if you're unsure about signing up, and don't want to make a mistake, you can always get your money back prior to hitting the seven-day mark.

Or if you happen to head into a local electronics store, there's the chance that you can pick up a seven-day trial subscription to test out the network as well. Regardless, the carrier does provide some options to allow you to see whether its services will be good for you.