Mint Mobile is the gift that keeps on giving. It was just this past April that the MVNO announced that it was upgrading its data allowances for all its plans, and get this: they did it for free. All existing subscribers got to enjoy a considerable bump in their data caps without doing anything, and the best part is there were no strings attached. And now, in an effort to expand its user base further, Mint Mobile has slashed prices on all its plans, bringing everything down to just $15 — including the unlimited plan. New users can sign up for any plan and pay only $15 a month for the first three months.

Why you need to consider Mint Mobile

If you're like most people, you have a love/hate relationship with your phone carrier. It just doesn't seem worth it to keep paying a premium for the subpar service most of them provide. An MVNO like Mint Mobile can help you break free from the shackles of a lengthy (and often ridiculous) contract, as it offers customized plans at more agreeable price points. Mint Mobile's lowest tier normally gets you $15 for 5GB of data, but with its latest offer, you can grab the rest of the plans — the 15GB, 20GB, or even the unlimited plan — for $15 a month for three straight months.

Each of these plans boasts unlimited talk and text, high-speed 5G and 4G LTE data, free mobile hotspot, free calls to Mexico and Canada, and Wi-Fi calling and text. Mint Mobile piggybacks off T-Mobile's platform, meaning users also get nationwide coverage. If you opt for the unlimited plan, speeds reduce after 40GB, but you still retain your access to data until it refreshes.

Whichever plan you end up choosing (the 15GB tops our list of best prepaid phone plans), you get to activate it right away via an eSIM, but can also request a physical SIM if you wish. You have the option to keep your current number and phone, too. You can also purchase as many plans as you like and even create a Mint Family plan, which allows up to five lines on a single account.

Perhaps the only caveat of this deal is that you're required to pay the three months upfront, which means you have to pay $45 for your chosen plan. Once this initial offer is up, you'll have to fork over $15 a month for the 5GB plan, $20 a month for the 15GB plan, $25 a month for the 20GB plan, and $30 for month for the unlimited plan.

This deal is exclusive to new customers, as well as former users whose numbers have not been on a Mint Mobile plan in the past 90 days. If you're looking to also change your phone, check out our list of the best Mint Mobile phones. Spoiler alert: the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are on the roster.