Mint Mobile has been one of my easiest recommendations over the past few years, thanks to its multi-month plans, reasonable data amounts, and easy-to-understand pricing. That being said, competitors have been anything but stagnant, and, by the numbers, Mint isn’t the value it used to be. But there’s still quite a lot to like about Mint, like plan simplicity and discounts. Choosing Mint's top plan doesn't require paying for many features you don't need, either. Mint’s plans simply offer more data as they get more expensive, so all you really need to think about before signing up is how much is necessary.

I tested Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan, which has 40GB of high-speed data and 10GB of hotspot data. The plan's data speeds are identical to Mint’s other plans, so if you don’t need that much data, you can save without giving up performance. I used Mint Mobile in my hometown in Indiana, Indianapolis, and on a trip to California with strong results in all three places.

Mint Mobile 8 / 10 Mint Mobile has been a leader in the prepaid space, with plans designed for the average user's needs while keeping its prices low for single-line users and families alike. Mint is now owned by T-Mobile, but it's managed to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving prepaid space. Pros Straightforward plans with multi-month discounts

Fast T-Mobile 5G speeds

Quicka and easy eSIM activation Cons No truly unlimited plan

Taxes and fees are extra

No single-month plan From $15/month

Price and availability

Sign up for a longer term to save more

Mint has four plans on its website, but five in actuality. The first three plans are nearly identical; the only difference is the data included. The first three plans have 5GB, 15GB, or 20GB of data.

The Unlimited plan gets 40GB of high-speed data and 10GB of dedicated hotspot data. For most users, the Unlimited plan should have plenty of data to reach the end of the month. But there’s no way around it, 40GB isn’t unlimited. To drive that point home, Mint also offers a plan called Unnecessary that comes with 60GB of high-speed data and 20GB of hotspot data. This plan is only shown in the Mint Mobile app, so if you think you need it, you’ll need to start with a standard Unlimited plan and upgrade in the app.

If you’re unsure how much data you need, check your last bill to see how much you normally use. You can also see usage data in your phone’s settings. If you’re a lighter user, you can start with a smaller plan and upgrade as needed. Mint will allow you to upgrade mid-cycle by paying the price difference, so it’s better to underbuy than overbuy.

I found that with my fairly heavy usage, the availability of Wi-Fi at home and many other places I go means Mint’s Unlimited plan had plenty of data for my needs. I also got plenty of use out of the hotspot data, which felt like plenty at 10GB. I normally use less than 5GB of hotspot data on my phone line monthly.

5GB 15GB 20GB Unlimited (40GB) Unnecessary (60GB) 3-month price $75 ($25/month) $105 ($35/month) $135 ($45/month) $120 ($40/month) $150 ($50/month) 6-month price $120 ($20/month) $150 (25$/month) $210 ($35/month) $210 ($35/month) $270 ($45/month) 12-month price $180 ($15/month) $240 ($20/month) $300 ($25/month) $360 ($30/month) $480 ($40/month)

As is common with carriers these days, all of Mint Mobile's plans have unlimited talk and text. RCS worked without issue and activated automatically.

While I didn’t test it in this review, if you need to bring multiple lines to Mint Mobile, you can make your payments a bit more manageable without forgoing your annual discount with Mint Family. Mint Family allows you to make four three-month payments instead of paying for all 12 months upfront. For example, Mint’s cheapest plan costs $180 yearly, which works out to $15 monthly. If you tried to pay for five lines simultaneously, it would come to $900 plus taxes and fees. Even if you have the money, that doesn’t mean you want to spend it all upfront. With Mint Family, you can instead pay $225 every three months.

Keep in mind that taxes and fees are extra at Mint, so your bill will be a few dollars more than the plan pricing shows.

Network T-Mobile 5G International calling Mexico and Canada International texting 190+ destinations International roaming Mexico and Canada (3GB) Taxes and fees Extra

What’s good about Mint Mobile?

For most people, it has all they need