Mint Mobile is a value-focused MVNO that runs off T-Mobile's 5G network in the US. It differentiates itself from the competition by offering wholesale discounts for its service — you buy multiple months of service at a time and pay less per month as a result. Mint Mobile was partially owned by Ryan Reynolds, before T-Mobile acquired the MVNO earlier in 2024.

It can be a hard choice moving on from your current wireless carrier, especially if you've been with them for so long. But one of the best reasons to switch carriers is to save money and there are just so many great promotions available right now that it can make switching really easy.

With that said, we think this promotion from Mint Mobile is going to be one of the best options available right now. Not only are you going to get a great rate on your plan, but you can also save $400 on Google's Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro XL. Furthermore, Mint Mobile is throwing in six free months of service when you sign up for a full year.

How does this Mint Mobile promo work?

Luckily, this promotion is pretty straight forward, and only requires you to sign up for a line of service for one year and port in your number from a wireless carrier. You'll have the option of choosing your plan, and the amount that you have to pay is already on display on Mint Mobile's website.

The wireless carrier does offer a range of different plans, and while the base perks are the same, the only thing you really need to choose is how much data you want for each month. When it comes to features, all plans from Mint Mobile include unlimited talk and text, mobile hotspot support, along with free calls to Mexico and Canada.

Source: Mint Mobile

Plans start at just $90 for the full year with 5GB of data per month, or you can go for the unlimited plan, which is $180 for the whole year. You can also see that there are options for 10GB and 20GB plans as well. It really is going to be up to you and how much data you think you'll use. If you're unsure, here's a guide on how to check to see how much data you're currently using on your Android phone.

Once you know which plan you want, then it's just about selecting your phone. As stated before, Mint Mobile is now offering $400 off the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Both phones are fantastic options, so it really depends on what you want to spend. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is for someone that wants the best Google handset to date. The Pixel 9 is going to be for someone that wants a great Pixel experience that's a lot easier on the wallet.

No matter which one you choose, these are still going to be great prices on some of the best Pixel phones to date. Just be sure to get them while you can because these discounts won't be around forever. And if you're still on the fence, check out these great Pixel 9 deals from other retailers and wireless carriers.

Take $400 off Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $699 $1099 Save $400 The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a new name, but it fills the same slot as 2023's Pixel 8 Pro, having similar specs with roughly the same footprint. The non-XL Pixel 9 Pro is new to the lineup as a smaller premium flagship offering. With the 9 Pro XL, however, you get Google's fastest charging, a bigger screen and battery, and all of the camera and Gemini AI smarts you'd get in the smaller 9 Pro. $699 at Mint Mobile