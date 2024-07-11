Summary Mint Mobile now offers free roaming in Canada, including unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of data per month.

Existing customers will see this perk added to their plans, with no activation fees or overages.

Users should be cautious of data usage beyond 3GB, as they may be charged a flat roaming rate.

Attention to those planning to travel to the Great White North: Mint Mobile, a popular choice for those looking for pocket-friendly phone plans, has announced a solid new perk for its customers.

The mobile network operator, which was partly owned by Canadian-born actor Ryan Reynolds, was acquired by T-Mobile earlier this year. And while Canadians have been longing for the operator to expand to Canada, that hasn't happened, partly due to the oligopoly of Rogers, Telus, and Bell in the nation. However, the operator does offer affordable roaming services to US residents traveling to Canada, and its new perk boosts its plans' appeal even further.

Mint is offering free roaming to users traveling to Canada, as shared by the operator in a new blog post. The free perks include unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of data per month, and are included with all of its plans. This comes on top of Mint's existing free calling to Mexico, the UK, and Canada perk.

"Since joining forces with T-Mobile, we’ve been hard at work building an even better experience for Mint customers everywhere, and today, we’re pumped to bring free roaming in Canada to everyone on every plan," said Mint Mobile's Chief Marketing Officer, Aron North. He added that "any Mint customer traveling to Canada this summer and beyond can call, text and browse just like they’re at home."

Here's what you need to know if you're a Mint user traveling to Canada

According to the operator, the perk is available on all of its plans. Post crossing the border, users don't really have to do anything. They'll simply receive a text message from Mint, confirming that they are covered. "No need to worry about activation fees or overages — it’s all included in the plan," reads its blog post.

It's worth noting that existing customers will see free roaming added to their plans this month, on the day their monthly data resets. It is currently unclear if the perk has been added for users that have already had their monthly data reset for the month.

Also worth noting is that users would likely be charged a flat roaming rate for data used post 3GB, and they won't be moved to a free throttling speed data plan, so users would need to be careful with their usage.