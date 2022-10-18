Google Pixel 7 Pro Source: Google The Pixel 7 Pro is the culmination of a promise Google's been making for seven years, and it delivers in almost every category. Photography is unmatched, there's plenty of power, and the screen looks great, even if it's still curved. View at Mint Mobile

Carrier deals have been among the best Pixel 7 Pro deals so far, and while the big three have been rolling out their usual charms, Mint Mobile is getting in on the fun, too. If you buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro and 12 months of service, Mint Mobile will knock $400 off the phone and pay for 6 months of your service plan, for any plan from the 4GB plan all the way up to the Unlimited Plan. That gets you a year of Unlimited 4G/5G service for the price of the 4GB plan all while getting the 7 Pro for almost 50% off.

As we said in our Pixel 7 Pro review, the improvements and refinements to the 7 Pro over last year — especially to the cameras and zoom/macro photography — not only make it one of the best Android phones on the market, it's also finally justified its $300 price bump over the near Mini-Me clone that is the Pixel 7. To quote, "For a lot of people, the Pixel 7 might be enough. If you don’t consider yourself much of a photographer — or you really only use the primary lens on your smartphone — I think the $600 option will serve you well. But I’ve had so much fun shooting with the telescope and ultra-wide lenses over the last few weeks that, whenever I inevitably switch to the smaller model for a closer look, I know I’ll miss having those features."

The only thing you miss out on buying one from Mint Mobile is that you can't get that oh-so-lovely Hazel. You would've thought a green and gold phone would totally match Mint's green and orange aesthetic, but as they say, black goes with everything. And you're going to be putting it in a sturdy Pixel 7 Pro case once you have it anyway, right? (Right??)

Mint Mobile may be most famous for one of its co-owners, Ryan Reynolds, but beyond the off-the-wall ads and that adorable green fox, the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) remains one of the easier carriers to use. Its prices have been kept quite low, especially when you pre-purchase months of service like this deal does, and it remains one of the better value carriers in the United States. It runs on T-Mobile's network — MVNOs lease network from one of the larger carriers rather than build their own towers — so you don't have to worry about lackluster cell signal.