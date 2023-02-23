Source: Google Google Pixel 7 $300 $600 Save $300 One of our favorite smartphones ever, the Google Pixel 7 can be purchased for half its usual price via Mint Mobile. Not only will you get the phone for a fantastic price, better than what you can get with any other vendor, but you'll also get Mint Mobile service for a whole year at half the price. $300 at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is calling in all Pixel fans and offering the Google Pixel 7 for $300, down from its usual $600. The deal requires you get a 6-month plan with the carrier, which is pretty great, especially since they're throwing in an extra six months of service for free. Mint Mobile's plan starts at $15 per month, so your yearly plan would come at $90 for the 4GB option or $180 for the Unlimited one.

The Mint Mobile deal for the Google Pixel 7 is available through the end of March 2023, so you have some time to place your order.

Why you'll love the Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is, hands down, one of the best Android phones we've ever seen. Not only is it a nice piece of hardware, but Google's software also improves the experience in so many different areas. The Pixel 7 is worth getting even at full price, given its specs and quality, but it's really a no-brainer when it's half-off.

The Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The device runs on the Google Tensor G2 chip and 8GB of RAM, while you get 128GB of storage space for all your apps and photos. While a 256GB version exists, it's not part of the Mint Mobile deal.

The phone has a 4,355mAh battery, which will get you through the day just fine if you doom-scroll the whole time. You can charge it up pretty fast, as the Pixel 7 supports 20W wired and wireless charging.

One of the phone's best features is the camera system. This one has a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide, but it's the software that really makes these shine, turning your pictures into fantastic shots.

So, if you're just as excited about seeing the Google Pixel 7 at half the price, head over to Mint Mobile and get yourself one of the best deals we've ever seen — not only for the phone, but for service, too.