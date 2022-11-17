If you're willing to try out a new carrier, Mint Mobile will pay for half of your service. The already ultra-affordable wireless provider, which operates on T-Mobile's 5G network, is offering to pay for up to 6 months of service for new customers as part of its Early Access Black Friday Sale.

Mint Mobile offers a variety of plans, ranging from $15 to $35 per month, depending on data allotment and the length of your commitment. The prices for the 3-month plans and 12-month plans are identical: $15 per month for 4GB of data, $20 for 10GB, $25 for 15GB, and $30 per month for unlimited. The 6-month plans, for whatever reason, are an extra $5/month across the board, and it's $15 for each additional line if you opt for a family plan. All plans come with the obligatory unlimited talk and text, and the data is 5G for compatible devices.

This deal is available only for 3-month and 6-month deals, turning them into 6 months or 12 months of service respectively.

Mint Mobile Mint Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator that operates on the T-Mobile network. It's known for easy-to-use budget wireless plans and its whimsical owner/spokesman, actor Ryan Reynolds. See at Mint Mobile

The Black Friday promotion is a simple BOGO deal that gives you either 3 or 6 months for free when you buy a 3 or 6-month plan. The 3-month offer is good for all new customers; no promo code or device purchase is required. You just have to purchase a 3-month plan and activate it within 45 days. To get the 6 months, however, you do have to purchase a new phone along with a 6-month plan. If you decide to go this route, there are a number of models to choose from, starting with the OnePlus Nord N20 for $389, and going all the way up to the new Google Pixel 7 Pro. (If you're looking to buy a Pixel 7 Pro, however, you're better off buying it from Google or Best Buy, where it's $150 off right now.)

Mint Mobile's plans are inexpensive even at regular price, but the savings still add up here. For example, if you go with the 3-month Unlimited plan and get 3 months free, that's a savings of $90. And on the Unlimited 6-month plan (remember it's an extra $5), it's a savings of $210. This is definitely something you'll want to keep in mind as you shop for Black Friday phone deals this holiday season.