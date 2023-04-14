Listen, we get it: money's tight for everyone. Prices are up all over the place, stock shortages persist, and there's this pervasive sense that our cash isn't going nearly as far as it did just a few short years ago. While some companies are only all too eager to profit from that shift, others are blessedly willing to throw us a bone. We're getting a nice reprieve along those lines just now, as Mint Mobile upgrades data plans across the board — without raising rates in the process.

No matter which Mint Mobile plan you had, you're going to be getting more data, starting today. The old 4GB plan becomes 5GB, 10GB upgrades to 15GB, and 15GB is now 20GB. Unlimited is still unlimited, but Mint is raising the bar for throttling from 35GB to 40GB

Pricing for all those tiers remains set at their pre-increase levels, starting at just $15 a month for the now-5GB plan (with a 12-month commitment).

Mint may be in the middle of a major shake-up, with news of T-Mobile's acquisition of the carrier arriving just one month back, but this feels like business as usual for the company. We were assured at the time that the new corporate papa had no intent of doing away with Mint's affordable service offerings, and with the upgrade we're getting today it really does seem like the same Mint as always — and that's a good thing.

