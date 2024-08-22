Buy one, get four free Mint Mobile Mint Mobile is trying to tempt families over from AT&T and Verizon with its latest deal: buy one line, get four free, so long as they're all ported over from one of those two carriers. You'll get three free months across the extra lines, giving you up to five plans for just $45. Regular prices apply after the 3-month intro period ends. $15/month

It can often be difficult to choose a cell phone provider. With so many options, picking the one that fits your needs the best is nothing short of a daunting task. It might be helpful to pick a couple of parameters to narrow down your options. Maybe you only need a plan with a certain amount of data. Or perhaps you’re looking for affordable options with multiple lines. If the latter applies to you, Mint Mobile might be your next pick.

Related Best Mint Mobile phone plans in 2024 Mint Mobile has a wide range of data plans starting as low as $15, plus great deals on the latest handsets

For a limited time, the provider is offering a buy one line, get four free promotion. The great part is that this stacks with Mint's other current promo which has reduced all its plans to $15/month for the first three months — meaning you could get three months of up to five lines, all with unlimited data, for just $45 upfront.

There are some important caveats. First up, that $15 price only applies for the first three months, as does the free promo on the other lines. So, after three months you'll have to pay full price across each line — but with Mint's plans starting from $15 monthly, and only rising as high as $30 for unlimited if you commit to a year, there could still be a huge long-term saving for you and your family depending on your current carrier plan.

The other limit is that this offer is only available to new customers porting all lines from AT&T or Verizon, so you'll need to be a current customer of one of those two to take advantage.

This promo can’t be combined with any other offers, except the 'All Plans for $15' promotion. Customers must activate their lines within 45 days.

The offer starts on August 22nd and expires at the end of the day on September 5th.

Why Mint Mobile?

You might know Mint best for its relation to Ryan Reynolds. But did you know the actor no longer owns the company? T-Mobile purchased the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) earlier this year in a $1.35 billion transaction.

An MVNO doesn’t have its own network. Instead, it uses the infrastructure of a larger provider, in this case T-Mobile, to offer mobile service. Mint was previously using T-Mobile’s network before the telecommunication giant acquired it.

MVNOs usually offer plans with cheaper pricing compared to what the big three (T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon) offer. So, if you want to use T-Mobile’s network for less, then Mint Mobile is a feasible option.

Yes, there are many other mobile plans for you to choose from, especially if you’re only looking for one line. But those paying for multiple lines, such as families, might be spending a lot more at AT&T or Verizon. If this applies to you, and you want to save a couple of dollars, Mint’s offer certainly isn’t a bad option.