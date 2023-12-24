Summary Mint Mobile says customer names, phone numbers, SIM/IMEI, and plan details were compromised by a new data breach. Customers aren't required to take any further action with the carrier saying it has fixed the "underlying issue."

A data breach like this could lead to SIM swap attacks, where attackers port victims' phone numbers on their own devices.

Mint Mobile faced a similar data breach in 2021, while bigger fish like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon have all witnessed a breach this year.

Data breaches can have a devastating impact on any company, depending on the scale and the importance of the data compromised. While modern-day tech companies try to safeguard their infrastructure from such incidents, attackers always tend to find a way to breach their systems. Mobile virtual network operator or MVNO, Mint Mobile, is the newest victim of a data breach, the company confirmed over the weekend.

The carrier started sending out emails to customers about the data breach on Friday, as reported by a Reddit user. A company representative later confirmed the development while directing people to contact customer support at 949- 704-1162. This number was set up to answer "specific questions" about the breach, the email further reads.

Mint also revealed what type of data was compromised, which includes customer names, phone numbers, SIM and IMEI numbers, and a "brief description" of the plan they're on. The good news is that subscribers aren't required to take any action to secure their account, with the same email saying the "underlying issue" has been fixed. Furthermore, Mint says it is partnering with "independent security experts" to avoid a repeat of this incident in the future.

The next bit of good info is that passwords, social security numbers, and credit card info reportedly weren't part of the breach. However, this doesn't rule out the possibility of a drastic increase in spam messages and calls if you're a Mint customer. The MVNO didn't reveal how many were impacted, but if you have received the email, chances are that you're among those affected.

There are more serious repercussions of this breach, as Bleeping Computer points out (via The Verge). The data obtained as part of this breach could be used to conduct SIM swap attacks. This is a type of attack where the victim's phone number is ported over to the attacker's device, thus bypassing safeguards like the one-time password (OTP) commonly used for conducting online transactions. It's crucial to note that there's currently no evidence that SIM swap attacks have been carried out as part of this data breach.

Mint Mobile is currently in the process of being acquired by T-Mobile, pending regulatory approval. The latter has a fair bit of experience dealing with data breaches, with a January 2023 attack compromising details of 37 million subscribers. Carriers like AT&T and Verizon were also affected by such incidents this year, with both later blaming third-party vendors. This isn't Mint Mobile's first rodeo either, as the MVNO faced a similar breach back in July 2021, which also included passwords among the list of compromised materials.