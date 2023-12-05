Mint Mobile Ready to ditch that expensive wireless plan? Mint Mobile has you covered with an incredible holiday deal that offers 6 months of service for an unbeatable price. For a limited time, all new customers who sign up for any of Mint Mobile's 3-month plans get an extra 3 months of service absolutely free. That means you could get 6 months of unlimited data for just $90. From $15 per month

If the constant barrage of Ryan Reynolds and his super-cheap Mint Mobile ads on YouTube hasn't been enough for you this holiday season, maybe — just maybe — the company's impressive holiday deal may finally push you over the edge to give the affordable service a try.

Mint is taking their 3-month plans, which already offer an incredible value compared to other cheap wireless services, and spicing them up for new customers by giving away an additional 3 months of service with each plan absolutely free.

Why this Mint Mobile holiday deal is worth your money

Even though Mr. Reynolds constantly repeats just how little Mint spends on its marketing, the truth is, the affordable wireless carrier is anything but cheap. While they may only offer 3-month plans, the starting price of just $15 for the basic 5GB per month tier is one of the best values you'll find. Plus, the coverage and dependability of the service is also actually quite good, since it runs on T-Mobile's network.

So getting an extra 3 months of service at no charge makes giving Mint a try a worthy bargain, even if there are some caveats to switching to one of the "cheaper" carriers. Some rural areas around the country won't have a great signal, and in many cases, there won't be any service at all. So, the farther out you are in the boonies, the less likely you'll want to give Mint Mobile a try.

However, cities and other highly populated areas will get great mobile speeds and coverage. Piggybacking on T-Mobile's LTE and 5G network, Mint Mobile offers impressive connection stability and performance for the lower price tags its plans offer, making it one of the best cheap carriers available. When comparing Mint Mobile vs Visible, for instance, the quality of the network overall is one of the most notable differences.

The only downside to this deal is that it's only available to new customers, so loyal users are unfortunately out of luck. That said, you can bring your old phone or take your pick from some of the best Mint Mobile phones, which include the likes of the new Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung's premium Galaxy S23 Ultra.