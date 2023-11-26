Mint Mobile Mint Mobile is offering a buy 3, get 3 free deal on its monthly phone plans. You get unlimited calling, texting, and data. International callers can also benefit from the free calls to Mexico and Canada. Buy 3, Get 3 Months FREE

Cyber Monday deals are a great chance to snag discounts on your favorite tech products, but that's not all. Did you know that you could also save up on bills like your phone plan? Consider this offer, for example.

Mint Mobile is offering a buy 3, get 3 free deal for new customers, so you can receive 3 months of a phone plan for free if you buy a 3-month plan. This means you're getting six months of service for the price of three. Take, for example, the most expensive plan, which costs $210 for 6 months. But with this deal, you'll get it for just $90. This can be a great way to try a new phone carrier without a huge financial commitment.

The offer is viable on any of their available plans, starting from $15 a month up to $30 a month for unlimited service. Along with the 3 months of free service, as a new customer, you also get a physical SIM or an eSIM for eligible devices that can be used with any unlocked phone, including one of the best options for Mint Mobile.

Why you should get Mint Mobile's 3-month free deal

Phone bills can add up quickly, especially if you're on the move and often without access to Wi-Fi. This is a chance to cut back on some of that spending with 3 months of free service. All of Mint Mobile's plans on offer include unlimited texting and calling, even the cheapest $15 a month plan.

You'll also get unlimited data, although the speed will drop after you reach the specified threshold. So, if you get the 5GB/month plan, you'll get unlimited data but at a slower speed after you exceed 5GB. Moreover, the Unlimited plan also gives you 10GB for a mobile hotspot to take the internet anywhere. Mint Mobile's plans will be beneficial if you make international calls, as you can make free calls anywhere in Mexico and Canada.

The best part for new customers is that current phone numbers don't have to be changed, so there's no inconvenience of sharing new info with contacts. Another noteworthy benefit is the number of follow-up options. If you decide you like the service, you can renew the plan for the next 3, 6, or 12 months, and Mint Mobile will email you with a recommended data amount based on your usage. On the other hand, if you're not sure about the service quality, you can upgrade or cancel the service after your trial runs out, making this a great option for someone just testing the waters.

These benefits are limited to new customers only for now, but existing users can take advantage of their offers like special phone plans for those above the age of 55 and customizable family plans for buying multiple lines at once. And with some of the money you could be saving on a new phone plan, it might be a good idea to explore the best deals for a new Android phone.