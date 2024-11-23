Use code "FREEMONTH" Mint Mobile Buy 2 Months, Get 1 Month Free Mint Mobile is a value-focused MVNO that runs off T-Mobile's 5G network in the US. It differentiates itself from the competition by offering wholesale discounts for its service — you buy multiple months of service at a time and pay less per month as a result. Mint Mobile was partially owned by Ryan Reynolds, before T-Mobile acquired the MVNO earlier in 2024. From $15/month

T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T are going to round out the top of our list when it comes to the best wireless carriers in the US. But if you're looking for alternatives, then going the prepaid route is going to be a great option. Not only are you going to get better pricing options, but the service is good too. There's also no long-term commitment, which means if you're not satisfied, you can always move to another carrier ASAP.

Related Best prepaid phone plans in 2024 Save money with these prepaid plans

Of course, we have our favorites when it comes to prepaid wireless carriers, but we think that this current deal from Mint Mobile is worth taking a look at if you've been looking to sign up for service or are looking to make a switch. While Mint Mobile has a variety of promotions active right now, its latest offer for Black Friday will gift subscribers a free month of service when you purchase two months.

This could be the best carrier deal of 2024

All you need to do is enter the code "FREEMONTH" during the check-out process in order to take advantage of this deal. In addition to the above, if you're a new customer, you can score service for just $15 per month for three months. What makes this deal even sweeter is that you can choose any of the plans that are available, and you'll get the same discount.

So, whether you need 5GB a month, or an unlimited plan, you'll pay just $15 per month for the first three months of service. After the initial three months are up, you can choose to extend the plan or just quit. Whatever works for you. Of course, if you have your own phone and it's unlocked, you can use it, or if you need a new phone, Mint Mobile also offers deals on some of the best phones to come out this year.

With special pricing on the Google Pixel 9, Z Flip 6, and many more. So grab this deal while it's still around, because this is the best Mint Mobile promo we've seen in quite some time. And don't forget to use the code "FREEMONTH" during checkout in order to get that free month of service.