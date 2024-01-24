Mint Mobile $45 $90 Save $45 For a limited time, get unlimited data for just $15 a month at Mint Mobile, including 40GB of 5G and as much 4G as you want. After 3 months at the discount, you can choose how long to renew for, or to switch to lower tier and keep saving money. $45 at Mint Mobile

Phone plans don't get much cheaper or more straightforward than the ones from Mint Mobile. It's not a pricey carrier to begin with, but for the next 7 days, you can get any of its plans for just $15 per month for 3 months. That includes the top-tier Unlimited plan, which will never run out of data or minutes, so it's an easy call which package to choose.

After your 3 months of discounted service are up, it's your choice how long you want to renew for. So don't worry about getting locked into a long contract, since you can even opt for a smaller plan like 5GB or 20GB per month, in case you don't need unlimited data, and its typical $30 per month price isn't right for you.

Why this Mint Mobile deal's worth it

Mint Mobile cuts a lot of the nonsense out of subscribing to a prepaid phone plan, and is better than many other budget-friendly providers. It offers unlimited talk and text on all plans and doesn't tack on any hidden fees, including for 5G network access, or using up to 10GB of your data on your laptop or tablet via your phone's hotspot. You'll even be able to call Mexico and Canada for free, and can opt for an eSIM plan if your phone supports it and you don't want to wait to receive your free SIM card.

The app's reasonably easy to use, whether for modifying your plan, paying your bill, viewing your usage, or referring friends (which can also net you discounts). Plus, customer service is even pretty good. And, naturally, Mint Mobile won't hold it against you for using Wi-Fi calling and texting, as they don't count any such usage against your data limit. Possibly best, Mint Mobile runs on T-Mobile's network, so you'll have great coverage wherever you are.

Then, after your 3-month discount period's over, you don't have to stick with the $30 per month unlimited plan if you discover that the 5GB, 15GB, or 20GB plan is all you need. It's also your choice whether you want to renew for 3, 6, or 12 months at a time, and you'll see a bigger price cut the longer you sign up for. All told, it's an excellent service, and this is a tough deal to pass up if you want a no-nonsense carrier with great speeds, extensive coverage, straightforward plan management, and low prices.