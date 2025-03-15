In an era where smartphones handle everything from 4K video editing to AI-generated emails, many users feel overwhelmed by their devices. As a result, some simplify their phones by using them for the bare essentials, like sending texts or making calls.

These minimalist phone users delete social media, modify their devices by adjusting notifications, limit app distractions, and create customized smartphones that put digital well-being first. This seems counterintuitive given the plethora of new AI features Android is releasing and the latest trend of foldable phones, which almost function as tablets or video players. So why are users looking for simplicity? If the minimalist movement is here to stay, what does this mean for future smartphones?

Why people are dumbing down their smartphones

Digital well-being is 'in' now

Individuals have many reasons for preferring a minimal phone, and most have to do with putting mental health first. Approximately 38% of users suffer from digital fatigue and want to reduce their screen time, according to a study by Deloitte in 2023. Studies also found that increased use of social media apps can lead to depression, anxiety, and other mental health concerns.

Those who aren't thinking about this from a mental health perspective might be worried about privacy. Many want to tweak their devices to remove apps that steal data. In 2024, several apps on the Google Play Store installed malware on users' phones. Limiting the number of apps you download can protect your smartphone from malicious software.

How users are turning their Androids into minimalist phones

Fewer notifications and focus modes are your best friend

While you can shop for a stripped-down phone like the Nokia 2780 Flip or Light Phone II (or the upcoming Light Phone 3), some prefer turning their Android smartphones into distraction-free experiences. There are many easy ways to do this.

You can install a minimalist launcher, like Ratio Launcher or Niagara Launcher. Ratio turns your home screen to black and white and limits apps to focus on productivity. It also strips down app logos and brighter images to match the simple black-and-white backdrop. Niagara displays a single column of apps you usually use while minimizing the others.

If you don't want to install a launcher, you can delete the apps you don't use and remove any social media you're trying to take a break from. If you're not ready to pull the trigger, limit notifications on these apps. Removing badges gives you a cleaner home screen without pesky red indicators showing how many unread messages you have.

Another thing you can do is turn on Do Not Disturb mode, which mutes all notifications. You can also use one of Android's built-in modes to add to your digital well-being. Customizable Focus Modes help you customize which apps are allowed to ping you. App usage limits keep you from doomscrolling and prevent you from spending more than the allotted time on an app.

Manufacturers are adapting to the minimalist phone trend

Remember Light Phone?

Apart from adding new modes like Digital Wellbeing from Google and Samsung's Focus Mode, some brands are building smaller, more minimalist phones. Light Phone, for example, was designed to reduce phone usage. It has a small form factor, uses a Kindle-like E-Ink display, and does not hold any apps. If you need a phone to call and text, the Light Phone is it, and it does its job well. They cost around $300, a steal compared to traditional smartphones, but still a premium cost when you consider that all they do is function as pagers and a GPS.

This solution might be too drastic for those who use their phones for entertainment (streaming or gaming). Instead, sticking to a regular Android model and fully customizing it for minimalism is a better option. I use mine with app timers, a dedicated sleep mode that automatically turns Do Not Disturb on, and a Focus Mode for when I'm at work. It's not perfect, but it keeps me from reaching for my phone every two minutes.

Is the minimalist phone movement here to stay?

While some see the novelty in stripping their phone to a bare-bones display with the essentials in use, this might not be the solution for everyone. Your decision depends on your needs and how minimalist you want your phone to be. While there are perks to going minimalist, like increasing productivity, reducing screen usage, and minimizing distractions, it can make you feel isolated from your surroundings.

Jumping to a traditional minimalist phone like the Light Phone might not be viable if you need your email, two-factor authentication, Google Pay, and other essential features within reach. Our advice is to start small by using Digital Wellbeing to reduce your phone usage and clear your app clutter. Your ideal minimal phone might be a few app deletions away. Then, you can decide if you're ready to strip down your phone or invest in a bare-bones phone.