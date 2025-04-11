JBL Go 3 $30 $40 Save $10 The Go 3 is an ultraportable speaker from JBL. Designed for casual, short-term on-the-go use, the Go 3 weighs just 209 grams — just under half a pound. This speaker is small enough to slip into backpack side pockets or sweatshirt pockets, or a convenient side loop makes clipping it onto a carabiner easy. $30 at Amazon

It's April already, which means it's about to get real warm with summer approaching. You'll likely be spending more time outdoors for work and play, cleaning the yard, mowing the grass, soaking up the sun on the deck or by the pool, or vacationing on the beach. But no matter what you're doing outdoors, you can always improve things with some tunes, and there's no better way to bring the tunes with you no matter where you go than with the adorable JBL Go 3.

This portable mini Bluetooth speaker offers a range of colors to match your mood and style, typically retailing for $40. Well, today, you can snag your own JBL Go 3 for $30, saving yourself 25%. That's not a bad deal if you're looking to spice up your summer activities this year.

What's great about the JBL Go 3 portable mini Bluetooth speaker

It's all about the size

Source: JBL

For those who require a compact speaker to tote around town, the JBL Go 3 is an easy choice. It's small enough to toss into a bag or clip onto a belt, offering an IP67 rating that ensures dust and moisture won't ruin the party. And even though it's small, you can get 5 hours of battery life, with sound that punches well above its weight with a punchy bass.

And if you're looking to be fashionable with your mini speaker, you'll be glad to know there are at least eleven colors to choose from, whether you go with the standard JBL Go 3 or the Eco version made with recycled materials. The sale applies to both, so whether you go with something muted like Grey or choose a loud color like Red, you're set. Heck, you can even blend into the background with a camo speaker. Let's see Bose do that.

So, now that summer is just around the corner, it's truly the perfect time to pick up a mini Bluetooth speaker or two to liven up your surroundings as you enjoy the outdoors, specially when you can snag the JBL Go 3 and Eco for 25% off, bringing the price down to a very reasonable $30. This is a limited-time deal, so don't miss out.