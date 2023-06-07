Precisely a year after the release of Minecraft's The Wild update comes the Trails & Tales Update (Minecraft 1.20). This release doesn't offer a unifying theme like previous updates, but there's plenty of new content to discover here, from archaeology to the new sniffer mob. Today's update also marks the full release of Minecraft on Chromebooks.

It's hard to pick a stand-out feature from this update, but the cherry blossom trees will have certainly caught your eye. These can be found in a brand-new (but rare) biome and are one of the two new wood sets in the game. The other set can be crafted from bamboo, which, although it has been in Minecraft since 2018, has only had limited use until today.

Source: Mojang

Today's update offers two new mobs, each with a unique function. Riding the camel will keep you out of reach of melee mobs, and the sniffer can hunt seeds for ancient plants. The community voted for the sniffer mob during Minecraft Live 2022; find this fan-requested mob by digging up sniffer eggs with the archaeology feature.

There are plenty of other minor features in this update. Signs can be hung on the underside of blocks, armor trims can give your armor a unique style, and written books can be stored on bookshelves alongside books and quills, regular books, and enchanted books.

Source: Mojang

Minecraft's Trails & Tales update is available now on Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and ChromeOS. While Minecraft has been playable on certain Chromebooks since March, the arrival of the Trails & Tales updates marks its full release across ChromeOS. Unfortunately, it's not included alongside the Android release (but you'll use the same Play Store listing to install it); you'll need to shell out $20 (or $13 if you own the Android version). However, you may struggle to run the game on anything less than one of our favorite gaming Chromebooks.