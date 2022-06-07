It's been seven months since the second part of Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update dropped, and today marks the release of the next big update, with a focus on the great outdoors (how appropriate for summer). The latest patch is known as The Wild Update, and just like previous updates, players can expect new content, like two new biomes (the deep dark and the mangrove swamp), new blocks (sculk blocks and mud blocks), and new mobs (warden, allay, and frog). Microsoft has even released two trailers that detail the two new biomes, which you can watch below.

The first trailer for Minecraft's The Wild Update covers the new deep dark biome. As you can see, this biome is indeed deep and dark, as it's underground. This biome is particularly quiet but contains something known as the shrieker, and you have up to four shrieks to find any that you've accidentally alerted to your presence before a warden mob shows up to wreck your day. This contrast of an incredibly quiet biome that contains objects that shriek will surely keep players on their toes. Sculk blocks accompany this biome, and silk touch will be required to mine it.

If the deep dark biome isn't a place you'd like to spend your time, perhaps the mangrove swamp is more your speed with its colorful palette. This new biome offers a new mud block and a boat you can sail with a chest for storing the loot you'll need on your sailing adventure. As you would expect, the mangrove swamp is a perfect biome to introduce a frog mob, and it's actually three different mobs since tadpoles and frogspawn are also included with the frog.

You can grab the new update for Minecraft directly from the Play Store, and since the mobile release is part of the Bedrock edition, those on consoles and PC can also dive into The Wild Update, as today's update goes out across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch.​​​​​​​