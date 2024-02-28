Getting a new phone is a major commitment. Some would argue that getting it in the right color is an even bigger commitment. Choosing the right color isn't just about aesthetics — it's a strategic decision that can impact your experience for years to come.

And if you’re going for the aesthetics, then picking a case for your device is another task you’ll have to put on your To-Do List. Yet, just when you think you've made the perfect choice, there is a new color variant, a color that immediately makes you question every decision you’ve ever made.

The big question is, why are brands putting their customers in such a dilemma? And the answer is simple — because it works for them. The idea behind these refreshes is simple, the chatter around the product should not die down. A new color means more press coverage, newer ads and the end goal being more sales. This tactic capitalizes on the psychology of novelty and the desire for exclusivity. While it serves as a marketing ploy, it also raises questions about consumer choice and the timing of product releases in a competitive market landscape.

A new color means more hype

Google's move echoes Apple's strategy

A few weeks ago, Google introduced a new “mint” color for the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, which were originally launched in October 2023. Not as boring as the Obsidian and not as loud as the Bay, it fits right in between — a safe color, if I may. This meant that the people who were thinking about buying either of the smartphones but couldn’t will start thinking about it again. There is a new way to market devices that were released three months ago.

Apple was probably one of the first smartphone brands to try the trick when it introduced the mid-year purple for the iPhone 12 in April 2021. The phone itself might be close to six months old, but it is still new. It is a color that nobody else has yet. The idea seemed to work for the company since it released the Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 series in 2022 and yellow for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus in 2023. One reason why there was no color refresh for the iPhone 14 Pro models is that the company knows which segment is most likely to upgrade midcycle.

Over half of Apple’s revenue comes from iPhone sales, and it makes sense that they would want to squeeze the most out of it. Google did not offer a variety of choices to begin with. At a time when Apple is offering five different colors for the base iPhone 15 models and Samsung has seven options to choose from for the Galaxy S24/S24+, the Pixel 8 was only launched in three colors.

A trick to take attention away from the competition

Samsung has a new phone, so does Google — well, sort of

New phones launch all year long and, understandably, brands take measures to keep the ball rolling. It can’t be a coincidence that Google pulled a new color out of the hat just a week after Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series on January 17. Probably for the same reason Apple also does the same so close to Samsung's flagship launches, which happen early in the year versus the iPhones coming out around September.

The timing of the drop is also extremely tricky for users. Do they wait a few more months for the next model to come out or buy the existing model at the launch price when other colors are probably already on sale? The mint Google Pixel 8 series is even trickier, with only the 128 GB base model available in the color.

Keeping all of that aside, there is not much that the users will miss out on. It is the exact same device that came out a while ago. Now, it also happens to be in a different color. And if you are convinced that you must have this new color, put on a case or grab a skin. It’s a win-win for everybody.

Samsung takes a different route

All the colors upfront but some are exclusive

In this context, Samsung seems to be doing a better job than its competitors. It lays down all of its colors — even the exclusive ones — right off the bat. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, for instance, is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow and Titanium Violet. However, people who shop directly from Samsung’s website can also pick from Titanium Blue, Titanium Orange and Titanium Green color options at no extra cost.

Related Which Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra color should you buy? Check out every color option Samsung offers for the S24 Ultra

Samsung also plays a different ball game altogether. While its major competitors only have a single lineup refresh every year, the Korean tech giant caters to all segments from the $159 Galaxy A03s to the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold5, with releases almost all year round. The Galaxy S series is the focus during the first half of the year and the foldable Galaxy Z series in the second half. Meaning, that the company does not require as much recall as Google or Apple would.

On that note, Google also has its mid-range Pixel ‘a’ series launch every year — like the Pixel 7a in May 2023 — to pop up in the user’s head and make them think if they want a more budget choice or spend $100 more for the near-flagship experience. Even in that case, the color options are limited to four and, if we go by Apple’s theory here, this would be a segment that might actually care about more colors.

Google ventured into the foldable category too last year with the Pixel Fold in hopes of catching up with Samsung. However, it's evident that the main drivers of its sales will likely remain the regular Pixel series, and its main competitors the iPhone and the Galaxy S series. In a market where you are up against the global chart toppers, what’s a little trick here and there?

Do mid-cycle refreshes really work?

New color, new buzz

Close

Brands are constantly trying to play catch up with one another to get the consumer’s attention — bigger cameras, quirky designs, a lighter body and now even AI. A new color is a harmless way for a brand to say, “Hey, we’re still here!” and that’s fine as long as there is no caveat attached to it.

The only winner here is the consumer with more options to choose from. It is also a great opportunity for non-early adopters to show off this “new” color that no one else has. The strategy only becomes a problem when it feels like the brand is holding back options on purpose (I’m looking at you, Google).