Microsoft’s Authenticator app is now one step closer to rival services such as Bitwarden with a new feature (via OnMsft) that helps you generate passwords automatically. We’ve seen similar features from other password managers before, but this is the first time Microsoft has included a password generator within its Authenticator app.

Microsoft Authenticator works across your Microsoft account on Android and iOS apps, the Edge browser, and Google Chrome through a browser extension. It allows you to store passwords and login information, and its Autofill features make it far easier to sign in to accounts across all of your devices. The service hasn't been as feature-rich as some of the best password managers, but this new addition of a password generator brings it closer in line.

If you’re signing up for a new account or changing your password, the Authenticator app will notify you that it can make passwords for you. It’ll then give you the options for what password it will generate, such as whether it’ll include letters, numbers, or special characters and the password’s overall length. If you want to make a new password manually, you can also do that through the Android app in the Passwords section by pressing on the + icon and choosing Generate Password. This feature is now available as part of the Authenticator Android app and on iPhone.

