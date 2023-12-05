Summary Microsoft is considering launching an Xbox mobile store, potentially shaking up the mobile gaming space.

Phil Spencer emphasized the importance of the South American market, particularly Brazil, for Game Pass and highlighted Microsoft's intent to strengthen its mobile presence in the region.

Microsoft's recent acquisitions of gaming studios and focus on mobile gaming indicate that the launch of an Xbox mobile game store may be imminent.

Microsoft has taken notice of the ongoing drama surrounding Apple's and Google's app store practices. Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, famously brought attention to the possibility of monopolistic patterns in two different lawsuits against the tech giants. In the wake of significant investments in its gaming division, including the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has recently hinted at an Xbox mobile store that would clearly compete with Google and Apple.

Phil Spencer, the leader of Xbox's video-game division, shared insights into their focus on mobile Xbox monetization options during an interview at the CCXP comics convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bloomberg was the first to report Phil Spencer's comments at the convention, where Spencer emphasized the substantial markets for Game Pass in South America, particularly in Brazil and Peru. He underscored that "Brazil leads many of the trends we observe globally" and highlighted Microsoft's intent to strengthen its mobile presence in the region.

Microsoft has previously hinted at the potential launch of an Xbox mobile game store, a move that could easily shake up the mobile gaming space. With recent efforts to expand its gaming division, Spencer's comments indicate that the speculations surrounding an Xbox mobile game store may soon materialize. Spencer disclosed that Microsoft's mobile strategy is actively underway, involving collaborative efforts not only within the company but also through discussions with external partners.

The executive refrained from providing specific launch dates but assured Bloomberg, "I don't think this is multiple years away." Microsoft's impact on the gaming industry is undeniable; recent years have witnessed substantial acquisitions of some of the largest and most successful gaming studios. In 2021, Microsoft secured Zenimax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, in a 7.5 billion dollar deal, bringing titles like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout under the Microsoft umbrella.

Just this October, Microsoft finalized a 68 billion dollar deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, the publisher behind Call of Duty who also owns King, the maker of Candy Crush. Microsoft's impressive stable of game publishers includes renowned studios like Mojang Studios, 343 Industries, and Treyarch. However, despite these notable acquisitions, Microsoft has yet to witness the desired growth in the mobile gaming sector, which is probably where King comes in.

The recent acquisition of Activision marks a pivotal moment for Microsoft, prompting a renewed focus on its mobile gaming strategy. A press release from last year emphasized that the Activision acquisition would accelerate Microsoft's gaming business growth across mobile, PC, and console platforms. Microsoft highlights that mobile is one of the largest segments in gaming, "with nearly 95% of all players globally enjoying games on mobile."

Phil Spencer's recent comments strongly suggest that Microsoft is poised to enter the mobile gaming industry in the near future. As noted by Bloomberg, the current environment for mobile stores presents significant challenges. Yet, Microsoft appears to have been contemplating this move for an extended period, which means Xbox-branded mobile games may soon become a reality.