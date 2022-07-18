Microsoft released its first-gen Surface Duo in 2020, marking the Redmond-based tech giant's first attempt at an Android phone. Although its dual display design was unique, a slightly outdated Snapdragon flagship chip, absolutely horrible software support, and a steep price tag kept it from achieving success in the market. Microsoft attempted to fix some of those issues with the Surface Duo 2 last year, but one big problem remained: the price. A new leak reveals the company's first attempt at making a mid-range foldable, but as it stands, it's unlikely ever to see the light of day.

A closed eBay listing spotted by Windows Central showcased a prototype of the mysterious Surface Duo mid-ranger, which was reportedly codenamed "Cronos." It appears that Microsoft wanted to ship this later this year as a lower-cost variant of the Surface Duo 2. This phone would've touted an unnamed mid-range Snapdragon chip instead of the 888 5G the Duo 2 sports, and it would've come with a plastic build and a dual-camera array.

Of course, we're speaking in the past tense here because it's unlikely this will ever be a finished product. It was reportedly shelved in late 2021 to ramp up work on the next flagship Surface Duo, which is rumored to land in late 2023.

That is a shame — at an MSRP of $1,500, the Surface Duo 2 is probably too hard to stomach unless you're really into the dual-display concept, especially given you can get other foldable phones for significantly less. But it does indicate Microsoft seems committed enough to the Surface Duo line to be looking into branching it out into other price points. If only the company's efforts to actually update its phones looked just as good.

If you want to give a dual display phone a go, you'll have to buy the Surface Duo 2 or look into going for a used Surface Duo, the latter of which recently dropped to just $400 on Prime Day.