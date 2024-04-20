Microsoft Word macros offer a one-click solution to manage repetitive tasks like a pro. However, be careful before using a macro from an existing document. It may carry bogus code and infect your computer with viruses. Whether you use Microsoft Word on Windows or Mac, here's how to enable or disable macros.

Enabling macros in Microsoft Word is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's an effective way to boost your workflow by eliminating frequently performed tasks. On the flip side, it's a security risk. It may compromise your security and privacy.

You can't manage macros settings from Microsoft Word mobile apps on iPhone and Android. You must use the company's desktop apps.

Enable or disable Microsoft Word macros on Windows

Microsoft Word offers apps for Windows and Mac. Macros is a part of Word security settings. Here's how to enable or disable it.

1. Launch Microsoft Word and open a document. Select File in the upper-left corner.

2. Click More and select Options.

3. Scroll to Trust Center and select Trust Center Settings.

4. It opens Macro Settings under the Trust Center menu. Here, you have several Macro settings to choose from. Let's quickly go over them and pick a relevant option for you.

Disable all macros without notification: The option turns off macros and doesn't show security alerts.

The option turns off macros and doesn't show security alerts. Disable all macros with notification: The default option that disables macros but sends notifications when a document contacts macros.

The default option that disables macros but sends notifications when a document contacts macros. Disable all macros except digitally signed macros: This option disables macros from unknown publishers. Word only runs a macro if it carries a digital signature by a trusted publisher.

This option disables macros from unknown publishers. Word only runs a macro if it carries a digital signature by a trusted publisher. Enable all macros: Be careful before selecting this option. It enables all macros by default. Microsoft doesn't recommend this option as it can run dangerous code without your consent.

5. Select a relevant option and click OK.

Tweak macros settings on Microsoft Word for Mac

Microsoft uses a different user interface for Mac apps. If you use Word on Mac, use the steps below to manage the macros settings.

1. Launch Microsoft Word on Mac. Click the same in the menu bar. Open Preferences.

2. Select Security.

3. Select a relevant option under the Macro security menu. These are the same options discussed above.

Security risks with macros on Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word users have complained about malicious code in macros in the past. The software giant made some changes and set the security level high in the default settings. This means you must create the macro using the local copy of Microsoft Word installed on your computer.

In another scenario, the macro must carry a digital signature from a verified source. If your Word document meets either of these requirements, Word runs the macro without restrictions.

Understand the consequences of tweaking macros

Do you often insert a pre-designed table or use company letterhead in a Word document? Enabling and recording macros can help you complete complex procedures in no time. However, you should also know the consequences and avoid using Word documents from unofficial sources.

