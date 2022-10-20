When Windows 11 launched a little over a year ago, support for Android apps was one of the biggest feature attractions for Android enthusiasts like us. Microsoft promised you'd be able to run Android apps as though they were native programs on your Windows machine. However, the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), responsible for handling app support, remained available only to Windows Insiders in some markets, with limited functionality. That is finally changing, as Android support enters the stable phase.

Microsoft's Cory Hendrixson announced that WSA is now rolling out to everyone in 31 markets, with just over 50,000 apps to keep you engrossed. Microsoft's solution with WSA relies on the relatively limited Amazon Appstore for access to software, but it means you won’t need a stand-alone Android emulator for your PC — plus, you’ll have oodles of processing power at your disposal.

With this shift, you don’t need to be a Windows Insider running a beta build of Windows 11 to start using Android apps. Simply make sure your computer meets the minimum requirements for running WSA, and then follow our guide to installing the Windows Subsystem for Android and the Amazon Appstore on your machine. If WSA isn’t available in your region, there are ways to install it manually (yes, PowerShell), which now work on any compatible computer running Windows 11 — because you don’t have to be an Insider.

Keep in mind that some functionality still hasn’t arrived, including support for picture-in-picture (PIP), hardware DRM, USB, direct Bluetooth access, and Android widgets — support for more of these should arrive soon. Esper senior editor Mishaal Rahman also points out that an Android 13 update is in the cards for WSA.