Microsoft recently turned 50, solidifying a remarkable run in a constantly evolving industry. Microsoft may not get everything right, but survival is an art form, and 50 years in business is nothing to sneeze at. However, instead of highlighting the company's software achievements with Windows and Office, I want to focus on an area where Microsoft failed: smartphones.

Windows Phone suffered from numerous self-inflicted wounds, but the marketplace didn't do it any favors. App developers shied away, and the platform never got the traction it deserved. Metro UI with live tiles is still the best user experience I've had on a phone, and for Microsoft's 50th, I'd love for us to receive a present. I don't want Clippy back or Microsoft Bob; I'd like Microsoft to take one last legitimate shot at a smartphone using some of the magic that made the Windows Phone stick in our hearts and minds nearly a decade after its demise.