Summary Major services worldwide are facing outages due to a CrowdStrike Falcon update which is causing Windows PCs to BSOD.

Airlines, broadcasts, and supermarkets are shutting down services worldwide, with major disruptions in the US.

Microsoft and CrowdStrike are working to mitigate the issue.

Many popular services worldwide are facing outages, all thanks to Windows PCs BSODing. The widespread issue affects various services, including banks, airlines, broadcasters, and even 911 systems in the US. Multiple airports across the globe have either grounded their flights or been forced to issue handwritten boarding passes, while doctors are unable to check patient records for performing surgeries.

Early reports suggest Windows PCs worldwide are BSODing due to an update pushed out by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike for Falcon. The tool is used by businesses to manage the security of their Windows PCs. Apparently, the buggy update puts Windows PCs into a recovery boot loop, preventing them from starting properly. The company has issued a statement saying its "engineers are actively working to resolve this issue."

Below is CrowdStrike CEO's post on X about the matter:

The outage has caused massive disruption worldwide, leading many airlines, broadcasters, and supermarkets to shut down their services. In the US, major airlines like Delta and United have grounded flights due to take off. The BSODs have also led to widespread outages of 911 emergency systems in Alaska, Arizona, Ohio, and other major states.

Reports of the outage first emerged from Australia, and major services worldwide soon joined in with similar complaints. Microsoft has also acknowledged the problem and is working to mitigate it.

On a lighter note, they have also led to some once-in-a-lifetime moments like these:

Workaround fix requires manually deleting a file from the CrowdStrike directory

This is by far the largest outage to hit IT services globally, though luckily, it does not affect Linux and Mac PCs. Otherwise, its impact could have been far, far bigger. Still, this outage is bigger than the recent international roaming outage that major US carriers faced for a few hours.

An apparent fix requires manually rebooting all affected PCs, which could make things difficult to get back online soon.