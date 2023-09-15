Summary Microsoft has updated its Snipping Tool and Phone Link features, making it easier for Android and PC users to work with screenshots.

Windows PCs can now notify you via Phone Link when your Android has captured a photo, allowing you to load the image in Snipping Tool for further edits or text extraction via OCR.

Microsoft has also introduced a redaction feature in Snipping Tool, making it easier to remove sensitive information from screenshots.

When you need to pull information from a screenshot, having a tool that can retrieve the text from the image can speed up the process. However, it isn’t always easy to share and edit a screenshot when you’re working with two devices that have incompatible operating systems. Now, Microsoft is making updates to its Snipping Tool and Phone Link features to make it easier for Android and PC users to work with screenshots.

Earlier this week, Microsoft posted an update on its Windows blog, detailing a series of updates that are now available to Windows Insiders. While it’s been possible for Android users to select and copy text from images, Microsoft has made its software play more nicely with Android devices. Specifically, your Windows PC will now let you know via Phone Link when your Android has captured a photo. From here, you can click on the notification to load the image in Snipping Tool to copy its text or make further edits. Keep in mind that both devices need to be connected through Phone Link in order for this feature to work.

Snipping Tool's new text selection feature (Source: Microsoft

Microsoft has also notably made it easier to redact text that includes sensitive information. To do so, you can select “Quick Redact” from the Text Actions menu in Snipping Tool to eliminate phone numbers and email addresses in the image. If you want to remove more from the screenshot than just contact information, you can select “Redact Text” and highlight exactly what needs to be erased.

The accuracy of OCR technology has increased by leaps and bounds in recent years, with implementations like Google Lens and Android's multitasking interface marking notable advancements of late. In the case of the latter, you can open the recent apps view on Google's Pixel phones and select other devices to select text from any app or image. The system essentially converts the recent apps cards into screenshots that are analyzed for text in much the same way as Microsoft's Snipping Tool now does, allowing you to select and copy words as if they were typed text.

Meanwhile, the interoperability of Android and Windows continues to improve as Microsoft works on its Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) initiative, which allows you to install and run Android apps on your PC. Back in May, WSA picked up new multitasking features, setting a cap on the RAM allocated to Android apps and introducing Android App Link support. Then in June, Microsoft made it easier to access files from your Android phone through WSA.

If you’re one of the many people who rely on screenshots to jog your memory, these small improvements from Microsoft could make a big difference. Even if you only take them to quickly share information, the ability to swiftly redact sensitive content is undeniably useful. With every compatibility update Microsoft makes, Android users win.