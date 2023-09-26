Source: StackSocial Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle $50 $419 Save $369 Microsoft's latest OS, Windows 11 Pro, doesn't come cheap if you're looking to upgrade. Neither does Office Pro 2021, with a whopping $220 price tag for a lifetime license. So when StackSocial drops a deal that takes over 85% the complete bundle, you better believe it's worth the buy. Jump on this one now before it's gone. $50 at StackSocial

If you've ever had the displeasure of not having Microsoft Office available on your laptop or PC, then you're probably aware of just how much of a hindrance it can be to get any work done without it. Sure, there are some free and cheaper alternatives like Google Docs and Google Sheets you can use, but these lack most of the essential extra features that make Microsoft's suite of productivity apps so critical. Whether it be for work or for school, Microsoft Office is practically a must-have to be at your most productive,

However, this essential program doesn't come cheap, running over $200 for a lifetime license or around $10 a month if you use the online-based version. So when a deal shows up that drops the Office Pro 2021 lifetime license price down to just $50, and basically throws in a copy of Windows 11 Pro free, you know that it's an offer that shouldn't be missed.

Why the Microsoft Office Pro 2021 plus Windows 11 Pro bundle is worth your money

The biggest benefit to this deal is obviously the price, offering both Windows 11 Pro plus Office Pro 2021 for essentially $25 each. The value of the savings alone is undeniable, giving you access to two of the most popular and widely-used software platforms at a ridiculously low price point. Plus, if you're building a new PC or just upgrading an old one to the latest Windows operating system, this is by far one of the cheapest way to get your hands on a legit license for the new OS. However, if that doesn't quite sell you on why you should snag this offer before it's gone, let's get into some of the key features each of these essential programs offers.

Windows 11 Pro, the highest tier of Microsoft's latest operating system, comes with a bevvy of enhancements over the standard Windows 11 Home and previous generation Windows 10 OS. A refined interface makes it easier to navigate and use, with features like seamless re-docking and the AI-powered Copilot service making it easier and more intuitive than ever to interact with. However, much of what made Windows 10 great is still there, meaning you'll be able to transition with little issue.

Office Pro 2021, Microsoft's industry-standard application suite, comes with everything you need to maximize your productivity including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, and Access. These applications are practically a must for businesses nowadays, but even on personal machines are extremely important to have. If you've ever tried using a PC without any of these applications, then you'll understand the frustration of receiving a Word document or Excel file and not being able to access them properly.

For $50, this is an excellent opportunity to get yourself a copy of Microsoft's latest Windows 11 Pro OS plus Office Pro 2021 at an unbeatable price. For those building a new PC from scratch, it's the cheapest way to get your new rig up and running with essential software, but those with older systems can upgrade for super cheap.