Summary Microsoft and OpenAI are investigating if DeepSeek accessed data without permission, with reports suggesting DeepSeek used OpenAI’s API to transfer large data volumes.

Microsoft suspects the stolen data helped “distill” ChatGPT’s knowledge into DeepSeek’s R1 model, fine-tuning its results.

OpenAI confirmed its ongoing efforts to protect intellectual property, emphasizing strict data safeguards and careful public releases.

This week, DeepSeek, a rising Chinese AI company, threw a major wrench in the US tech space, knocking a trillion dollars off the value of big names like Nvidia. And it's no surprise—DeepSeek’s R1 model is showing that you don’t need to go the expensive, traditional route to build cutting-edge AI. The hype around DeepSeek is all about its free, open-source approach, which could challenge chatbots like ChatGPT at a fraction of the cost. But now, that cost-effective model is under the microscope, with Microsoft and OpenAI both looking into whether DeepSeek accessed data without permission.

A Bloomberg report reveals that Microsoft, OpenAI's biggest investor, raised security concerns after spotting unusual data extraction activity from OpenAI’s systems (via Tom's Hardware). After an internal review, Microsoft identified individuals linked to DeepSeek who were transferring large amounts of data through OpenAI’s API.

Microsoft’s security team suggests that the extracted data helped “distill” ChatGPT’s knowledge into DeepSeek’s newly launched R1 model. In simple terms, this means using one model’s output to fine-tune another model’s results.

Both OpenAI and Microsoft have yet to issue an official statement about the probe. DeepSeek and its backer, the hedge fund High-Flyer, also didn’t respond to Bloomberg’s requests for comment. In a response to both Bloomberg and the Financial Times, OpenAI acknowledged that Chinese companies often distill knowledge from US models and reiterated its dedication to protecting its intellectual property.

OpenAI is keeping its AI close to the vest

Although DeepSeek wasn’t directly mentioned, OpenAI confirmed it's still working hard to protect its intellectual property. The company highlighted its data protection efforts, including a strict process for deciding which model features to release publicly.

Developers can pay for a license to use OpenAI's models and integrate them into their apps, but doing so often goes against OpenAI's terms of service and could be considered a data breach. If Microsoft and OpenAI's claims turn out to be true, it could spell trouble for DeepSeek. The startup's rapid rise, especially in the US AI scene, might take a hit.