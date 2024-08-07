Summary Edge for Android offers new Copilot UI with bottom address bar and separate Copilot tab, greater flexibility for users.

New feature only available on Edge Canary for now, can be tested by enabling Copilot update flag in edge://flags.

iOS users currently unable to try out new UI due to absence of Edge Canary on iOS, limited to Android users for now.

Microsoft, despite having the first-movers advantage with Internet Explorer, couldn't keep up with browsers that came after it. The tech giant finally killed off Internet Explorer in June 2022, and in the previous two years, it's been steadfast on improving Edge.

Edge, which, in all ways, is a better browser than Internet Explorer, is Chromium-based. This essentially means that it shares the same underlying technology as Google Chrome, and just like Chrome, Edge too has a bunch of in-development features that users can try out.

Microsoft's second attempt at a browser has Copilot, Microsoft's AI tool, at the heart of it, and the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant appears to be trying out a new approach to it, at least on Android.

On Edge for Android, the address bar and its associated tools sit at the bottom of the page, and at its center is the Copilot shortcut. Normally, tapping the tool would open a panel within the browser, but Microsoft is testing opening up the AI tool in a separate tab of its own, as shared by @Leopeva64 on X.

The change is only available on Edge Canary for now, and you can try it out by enabling the Copilot update flag in edge://flags.

Albeit a small change, the 5.25 percent of all users that are on Edge (the figure should be smaller on Android, and even smaller on Canary) should find the change to offer greater flexibility when browsing. It also allows for easier multitasking between tabs of information and the Copilot tab.

The new Copilot UI isn't available to try out on stable Edge for Android yet, and we're uncertain when it could roll out. Also worth noting is that iOS users can not try out the new UI yet. Although there is an Edge app for iOS, the absence of Edge Canary on iOS means iPhone users can not try out experimental features.