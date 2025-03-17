Summary Microsoft Teams is adding Real-Time Text, with the rollout expected this May.

The feature allows text during meetings and even during speech transcription.

Real-Time Text in Teams should enhance accessibility while filling the void soon left by Skype.

Microsoft has recently added Real-Time Text to its Teams roadmap, and it's already in development with a planned May release, which means Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to enjoy sending texts in real-time during their meetings, not to be confused with the in-built Chat feature that already allows users to do this, seemingly Reat-Time Text will also work when a speaker's speech is being transcribed, allowing for "seamless, instant communication for everyone" that the live Chat feature didn't already facilitate.

Real-Time Text is coming to Microsoft Teams

And the roadmap says it's only a couple of months away

Not only will Real-Time Text work when others are talking, but it will also work when speech is being transcribed, providing a second avenue for communication for those who would prefer typing over speaking, whether that's a necessity or simply a preference. In other words, Real-Time Text should be a great tool for accessibility, likely more so than the existing Chat feature in Teams, and thanks to Microsoft's roadmap, we now know the feature will be landing in Teams this May, with development already underway.

Of course, now that Skype is scheduled to be shut down this May (hey, what a coincidence), it stands to reason the company would want to expand features for Teams, and clearly, Real-Time Text was a glaring hole for the app's accessibility. Soon enough, this hole will be filled, ideally paving the way for even more features to ensure Microsoft Teams can compete with the likes of Google and Zoom, not that the competition will be making it easy on Microsoft.

While Microsoft hasn't detailed a specific date, we can expect Real-Time Text to land in Teams this May since the company did detail the rollout's start on the roadmap, so we know the feature isn't far away. So, if you'd like to prepare for the new text feature to land in Teams by installing the app and taking it for a spin, you can do so by installing the app through the Play Store widget below.