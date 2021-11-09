For years, Microsoft has been trying its hardest to replicate the success of Chrome OS on lower-end devices. Windows RT, the company's first failed attempt with ARM devices, launched nearly a decade ago. Meanwhile, Windows 10 S Mode tried to tackle security concerns by limiting app installations, and Windows 10X looked to simplify the entire OS. Never one to back down from a challenge, Microsoft is back at it with another Chromebook competitor: Windows 11 SE.

Announced today alongside some new Surface hardware, Windows 11 SE is, from the jump, designed solely for education. There should be no concerns here about whether consumers buying this platform will be confused, avoiding the struggles both RT and S Mode faced back post-launch. Windows 11 SE is built from the ground up for students K-8, perfect for running on low-end hardware. If it sounds familiar, it's because Microsoft is coming for Google's throat with this move.

As an education-focused product, Windows 11 SE is limited in scope. Apps launch in full-screen mode by default, designed to limit distractions while in the classroom. Cloud storage is built-in, so you aren't relying on local content for assignments and projects. Unsurprisingly, app installations are also restricted — the only software on these computers is admin-approved. Third-party software does work with the OS — Zoom and Chrome are specifically called out by default — but Microsoft wants users to live within its ecosystem. To that end, Microsoft 365 and Office apps are available out of the box.

In order to ensure educators have hardware to choose from, a brand-new Surface laptop is launching alongside Windows 11 SE. The Surface Laptop SE looks a lot like other low-end Chromebooks you'll find in schools these days, down to its relatively low-res 720p 11.6" display and curved, bulky chassis. Microsoft promises up to 16 hours of battery life, which should be perfect for use during a school day. It's powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 or N4120, along with up to 8GB of RAM, all starting at just $250.

No one reading this can run out to a retail store to pick one up — it's designed for students and will only be available through enterprise channels. Still, it's an interesting competitor to Chrome OS, basically tackling Google where it's seen the most success with its laptops. With so many schools having already moved to Chromebooks, it'll be interesting to see whether Microsoft is simply too late to find a foothold in this marketplace. But compared to the likes of Windows RT and S Mode, this version already seems much more promising.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G renders show it abandoning one of the best reasons to get a mid-range phone A familiar design with one key change

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email