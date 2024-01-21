From the classroom to the boardroom, no other presentation software is relied on more than Microsoft PowerPoint. You can use PowerPoint on any device, from Android and iOS devices to PCs and portable Chromebooks, and sync your presentation between devices. PowerPoint has a slew of powerful tools to make your presentations look professional and consistent. Two of the easiest-to-use tools available are themes and templates, but what are they, and how are they different?

The difference between PowerPoint themes and templates

A PowerPoint theme is a style applied to every slide in your deck. It helps you achieve consistent colors, fonts, and effects between each slide in your presentation.

A PowerPoint template takes a theme further by incorporating default elements such as tables and graphics in your slide deck. Every presentation you make with a common template (for example, an earnings report) will have a consistent appearance.

Microsoft PowerPoint has several predefined themes and templates. If you don't see one you like, build one from the ground up to suit your needs.

How to make a PowerPoint theme

A quick way to learn about themes is to design one. PowerPoint uses the Office theme for all presentations by default. To make a custom theme, you'll modify the Slide Master. This slide defines the other slides in the deck.

Set theme colors

The first thing you'll do is set up the color scheme for your presentations.

Go to the View tab. Click Slide Master. Select Colors. Select Customize Colors from the drop-down menu. Select the colors for your new theme and take note of the descriptions to the left of the colors. When you're happy with your color selections, give the palette a name and click Save.

The name you give your palette isn't the name of your theme, but PowerPoint makes this palette available for quick access under this name.

Set theme fonts

There are two things to consider when choosing typefaces for a theme: the typeface for the headings and the body text.

Navigate to the View tab and click Slide Master. Select Fonts. Select Customize Fonts at the bottom of the drop-down menu. After selecting your fonts, give your font theme a name and click Save.

As with custom colors, typeface selections are available for quick access with the name you gave it.

Set theme effects

Effects change how slide elements display. Gradients, fills, strokes, and shadows can be customized. Modifying theme effects is similar to setting theme fonts.

Go to the Slide Master tab. Click Effects. Choose a group of effects to use with your theme.

Unlike colors and fonts, you cannot customize a group of effects for your theme. You can only choose one of the preset options.

Set theme background styles

You set the background of all your slides to default to white. You can also give your theme a little character by spicing it up.

Go to the Slide Master tab. Click Background Styles. From the drop-down, select Format Background.

This displays a menu on the right side of the window with options to play with. Your background can be a solid color, a gradient, an image, a texture, or a pattern.

Close

Add other elements to your theme

You can add an image that appears on all slides of the theme.

Open the Slide Master. Go to the Insert tab. Click Pictures. Select the source where the image is stored. For example, insert an image from This Device. Choose the image you want to insert and click Open. Resize and move the image. The image appears in this position on every slide.

Save your PowerPoint theme

After perfecting your theme, save it.

Navigate to the Slide Master tab. Click Themes. Select Save Current Theme from the drop-down menu. Give your theme a name and click Save.

How to make a PowerPoint template

Now that you know how to make a theme, you can make your own PowerPoint template. The left pane of the Slide Master tab displays the Slide Master slide at the top. Below it are the Layout slides. You'll make changes to the Slide Master to create a theme. You'll make changes to the Layout slides to make a template. If you leave things as they are, you'll have a template with the default slides.

Here's how to change the template for the default first slide:

Go to the Slide Master tab. Select the first Layout slide beneath the Slide Master. Click an element on the slide to change it, remove it, or add new ones.

Insert an image into your template

Add impact to a slide by inserting an image like with the Slide Master above.

Go to the Insert tab. Select Pictures. Choose your picture source. Choose your image and click Insert.

Here's how to move the image so that it's behind the original elements:

Right click the image. Select Send to Back. Take a minute to play with the options in the Picture Format tab to get the image the way you want.

You can add more than images from the Insert tab. Look through the options on the Insert tab to see what's possible.

Insert placeholders into your template

A placeholder is like a potential element in PowerPoint. Use it when you aren't sure of the content ahead of time, but know you'll need it.

Go to the Slide Master tab. Select one of the Layout slides. Click Insert Placeholder. Select the type of content you want to insert or insert a catch-all placeholder.

Modify the theme for individual Layout slides.

You can modify the theme for one of your slides without changing the theme for every slide. Select the Layout slide you want to modify and change the color, font, effect, or background style. To remove an image, mark the checkbox next to Hide Background Graphics.

Save your PowerPoint template

Saving your template is similar to saving a slide deck. You only need to change one thing.

Go to the File tab. Click Save As. Select where to save the file. Click the Save as type drop-down and choose PowerPoint Template. Give it a name and click Save.

Now you're playing with PowerPoint

Themes and templates can be an easy way to streamline your PowerPoint workflow, helping you focus on the content of your presentation and not how it looks. If you do your presentation work in Google Slides, read our guide on how to use audio in your next presentation.