Summary Bing pushes Copilot with search trickery in results for the words Google and Gemini.

Microsoft's attempt at competition in search and AI feels desperate.

The Copilot box looks like an ad, but you'll have to manually remove it yourself, and it comes back.

For some reason, it would appear that Microsoft feels that tricking its users into using its products is a good idea. Last month, we saw Microsoft serving up a fake Google Search box at the top of its Bing search results when searching the word "Google." This was quickly called out by the General Manager of Google Chrome and was supposedly removed from Bing's search results. Well, Microsoft is back to its old tricks (via Reddit), but this time, it's serving up a Copilot search box above searches for the words Google and Gemini, and with a quick search, you can see this for yourself in the Bing app as well as the website.

Bing really wants you to use Copilot when you search the words Google and Gemini

Microsoft's desperation is palpable

Both the app and web show the same: a Copilot box at the top of results

The world absolutely needs a competent competitor to Google Search, as Google is clearly slipping, which is why it's encouraging to see Bing's market share growing as Google's search dominance wanes. This is why it's so painful to watch Microsoft repeatedly try to trick users into using its products.

The mimicked Google Search box discovered last month was bad enough, and it was seemingly taken down, but this new Copilot search box that pops up ahead of any Bing searches for the words Google or Gemini is clearly more of the same and quite obviously, it's there to sway Google users when the box indeed does not appear when searching the words Bing or Copilot on Bing.

How strange, when searching Copilot there is no Copilot search box at the top of results

So even if you search the word Copilot on Bing, you won't be treated to a handy search box to immediately use the tool. Nope, you'll have to click through to the site like a pleb. Of course, the convenience of not having to click through is only available for Bing searches that have nothing to do with Copilot, like searching Google or Gemini. This kind of behavior makes the goal obvious, and serving up detailed and exact search results for your queries doesn't appear to be one of them, just as it wasn't when Microsoft was tricking people with its Google-themed search box, which has made a reappearance through mobile browser searches and the Bing app, just another Copilot search using a different skin.

Well, well, well, look at which Google-looking theme is back on Bing

One thing to note is that the Copilot box that appears above Gemini and Google searches on Bing can be removed. There is a small little X in the right corner that is available on the site and the app, allowing users to remove the box. Sadly, it reappears if you refresh the page, so you'll have to close out the Copilot box repeatedly if you continually search the words Google and Gemini on Bing. Worse, this box listed at the top of certain results should be considered an advertisement for Copilot stuffed into searches that have nothing to do with the AI tool, and yet no adblockers remove the box, almost as if this advertisement for Copilot isn't correctly labeled as an ad.

The X on the right will close the Copilot search box

Why stop when there are no repercussions

It would seem Microsoft did not learn its lesson the last time it was called out for tipping the scale of its search results for competing products. Heck, an argument could be made that this kind of activity is incredibly anti-competitive, especially when Microsoft has a documented history of this kind of behavior. While it's unlikely Microsoft will have to deal with any repercussions beyond another round of public shaming, it sure would be nice to see the company compete on search features instead of trying to strong-arm its users into using tools they have no interest in. There's never been a better time to convince people to switch their search engine as Google chases AI to its user's detriment, but it's unlikely anyone will switch to a search service like Bing when it repeatedly uses silly tricks and ploys in an effort to gain users for its AI.