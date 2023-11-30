Summary Google's Continuity Camera clone for Android may be released with the December 2023 Feature Drop, but it has frustrating limitations.

Microsoft's Phone Link app could become a viable alternative to Google's solution with the company working on the ability to use an Android phone as a webcam.

Microsoft's webcam feature may have advantages over Google's implementation, including stabilization, filters, HDR effects, and an auto-framing option.

Google has long been working on its Continuity Camera clone for Android, enabling you to turn your phone into a webcam. While the feature did not debut with Android 14, it should go live with the December 2023 Feature Drop. Sadly, our hands-on experience with the feature has not been positive, with Google's implementation having some frustrating limitations. Microsoft could offer a viable alternative to Google's Continuity Camera feature, with the company working on adding the ability to use an Android phone as a webcam to its Phone Link app.

A teardown of the latest Link to Windows app for Android by Android Authority reveals code that could enable you to stream your Android phone's camera view to your Windows PC. While the code does not directly refer to the webcam feature, the accompanying strings make this clear. They also suggest Microsoft will let you apply stabilization, filters, and HDR effects to the video stream, which could give it an edge over Google's implementation.

Microsoft seemingly plans to include an auto-framing option, too, which will ensure you are in the center of the frame while on a video call, even when moving around.

<string name="camera_activity_button_effects">Effects</string> <string name="camera_activity_button_select_effects">Select effects</string> <string name="camera_activity_no_filter">No Filter</string> <string name="camera_effect_auto_framing">Auto-framing</string> <string name="camera_effect_automatic">Automatic</string> <string name="camera_effect_blur">Blur</string> <string name="camera_effect_face_retouch">Face Retouch</string> <string name="camera_effect_hdr">HDR</string> <string name="camera_effect_night">Night</string> <string name="camera_effect_soft_focus">Soft Focus</string> <string name="camera_effect_stabilization">Stabilization</string>

Other strings in the code suggest the feature will not turn on the camera when your phone is running too hot. Instead, users will be asked to wait a few minutes before trying again.

Microsoft could presumably limit its Continuity Camera-like feature to selected devices on which the Phone Link app comes pre-installed. It is also unclear if the company's solution will work wirelessly or not. On Android 14, you need to connect your phone via USB to your PC to use it as a webcam, which leads to a sub-par experience. A wireless option will be better and make the feature a lot more useful. Given that Phone Link works over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, I am optimistic that the solution will not require a wired connection to work.

Additionally, Microsoft should not limit the stream to 720p resolution, as it can make the video look grainy, especially when cropping in for auto-framing. With the Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 debuting soon, Microsoft could announce Phone Link's webcam capabilities alongside them next year.

Microsoft Phone Link is a powerful app that mirrors several of your Android phone's functionality to your Windows PC, like sending and receiving texts and phone calls, viewing your phone's notifications, controlling media playback, and more. On some of the best Android phones, like the Galaxy S23 and the OnePlus 11, on which the app comes pre-installed, you get access to app mirroring, instant hotspot, and cross-device copy-and-paste support.