Summary Moving files between your Android phone and PC is now super simple with Windows 11's new integration that allows direct sharing from the share menu.

Windows 11 Insiders on the Beta channel are getting a new "My Phone" shortcut in the share menu for easy cross-device file and link sharing.

However, the share menu only shows your device as "My Phone," which isn't ideal for users with multiple devices.

Transferring files between your Android phone and PC has become so simple that you might not even know all the options available. For instance, you can use Quick Share to send files from your PC to your smartphone, skipping the hassle of slow Bluetooth transfers. Now, with Windows 11's new Android integration in the share menu, you can send files directly to your Android phone, complementing an option already offered by Quick Share.

Microsoft announced in a blog post a handy new feature for Windows 11 Insiders that simplifies cross-device usage by adding a handy "My Phone" shortcut in the share menu (via 9to5Google). Now, you can easily send files, links, and more between your Windows PC and Android devices, assuming you're part of the beta testing community.

To use this new feature, you need to connect your Windows PC and Android phone with the Link to Windows app, which is available from the Play Store. Once connected, you'll see a new icon in the Windows 11 quick share menu. Just click on it to instantly send files or links to your Android device.

Wish Windows called your phone by its name, not just 'My Phone'

However, you can't change the phone's name in the share menu to reflect the exact device you're using. It would be much more convenient if it showed the specific phone name instead of just "My Phone," especially for users with multiple devices. While you can register multiple devices with Phone Link and choose a default, the share menu will still display your device as "My Phone," regardless of its brand and model.

Close

As our own Dallas Thomas points out, this is a missed opportunity, especially for those who carry multiple devices, use shared computers, or own both an Android phone and a tablet. Until Microsoft allows customization of the phone names listed in the share menu, or better yet, automatically sets it to the specific phone name, Quick Share remains the more convenient option.

This feature is currently exclusive to Windows 11 Insiders on the Beta channel, but its inclusion hints at its upcoming release for all users.