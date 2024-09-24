Gmail is a popular email service, but it may not be best for you. Its drawbacks include cluttered inboxes, poor support for productivity tools, and insufficient accessibility features. Outlook may be a better option if you use Microsoft products. Its integration with other Microsoft Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint simplifies your workflow. Its priority mailbox, called Focused, helps you work on important mail as it filters out others. Here are the best Outlook tips and tricks to improve your email game, whether you use a Windows, Mac, or one of the top Chromebooks.

This guide includes screenshots from the Outlook web app. The steps may vary slightly for the desktop app.

9 Use Microsoft To Do to create tasks in Outlook

Get organized and meet deadlines

Microsoft's To Do app integrates seamlessly with other applications in the Microsoft ecosystem. Flagging a message in Outlook adds a task to the To Do application, making it easy to keep track of work. Outlook has a nifty My Day tab at the top panel, which includes Calendar and To Do for managing your tasks. You can drag and drop emails into the My Day tab to automatically add a task.

Click the My Day icon (symbolized by a calendar with a check mark) on the Outlook toolbar. It opens the Calendar and To Do panes. Click To Do. Drag and drop your email to the To Do tab in the Add as a task section. Drag and drop the email in the Add as an event section to add it to your calendar. Click the name to edit the task name. Right-click the task for more customization options. Options include Mark as important, Set reminder, Set due date, Move item in list, and Delete.

8 Schedule emails in Outlook

Ensure they reach recipients at the best possible time

If your coworkers operate in different time zones, schedule your emails so they reach the recipients during their work hours. Outlook holds the message in the Outbox for the specified time after you send the email.

Compose your email and click the down-arrow icon. Select Schedule send. Click Custom time. Choose the date and time. Click Send.

If you change your mind and want to send a message immediately, open the email in the Drafts folder. Click the pencil icon and select Send now.

7 Manage your tasks using folders

Hack away at that daunting pile of emails

Outlook lets you create folders and subfolders to organize and manage your inbox. It helps you sort through your emails and designate folders depending on the sender, project name, priority, or other factors. You can drag emails to a folder to tackle them later. Move the email out after you finish the task.

Click the overflow menu (the three-dot icon) beside Folders in the navigation pane. Select Create new folder. Name your folder. Click Save. Click the overflow menu beside your folder to create a new subfolder. Click Create new subfolder.

6 Create rules to organize your inbox

An effective way to sort through emails

Moving emails to their designated folders and subfolders reduces clutter and organizes your inbox. You can automate the process by assigning rules to move emails based on keywords in the email body, subject line, sender name, importance, and more. The rule tells Outlook how to handle emails depending on the trigger conditions and corresponding actions.

Here's how to create a rule in Outlook:

Click the View tab. Choose View settings. Click Rules. Choose Add new rule. Enter a name for the rule. Select a condition under the Add a condition field. Select an action under the Add an action field. Click Add an exception to create an exception to the rule. Click Save.

5 Use the Sweep feature to clear emails

Unclutter your inbox

Outlook's Sweep option deletes unwanted emails from specific senders, helping you maintain a clutter-free inbox. You can move current or future messages from the Inbox folder, keep the latest email and move the rest, or move messages older than ten days.

Outlook's Sweep rules run once a day. You cannot use the feature for Junk Email, Drafts, Sent Items, and Deleted Items folders.

Select the email you want to sweep. Click the overflow menu on the menu bar. Click Sweep. Choose how you want to manage the message. Select where you want to move the email. Click OK.

4 Prioritize emails with category labels

Simplify your workflow

Outlook lets you categorize your emails for easier inbox management. You can assign categories based on priority, project type, task, or sender. Designate a name and color to make them easier to spot.

Click the overflow menu on the menu bar. Select Categorize. Choose New category. Enter a name and choose a color for the label. Click Save.

3 Ignore unwanted emails in Outlook

Keep your inbox uncluttered

Getting added to a long email thread can feel annoying. Outlook's Ignore feature lets you stop future replies from landing in your inbox. It sends the messages to your Deleted Items folder. To use the feature, right-click a message and click Ignore.

2 Use keyboard shortcuts in Outlook

Up your efficiency

Using keyboard shortcuts in Outlook helps you save time and clears your inbox faster. Press Shift + ? to view the list of keyboard shortcuts.

Here are some of our favorite keyboard shortcuts in Outlook:

Action Outlook keyboard shortcut Create a new message or calendar event N Open the message in a new window Shift + Enter Reply to an email R or Ctrl + R Send email Ctrl + Enter

1 Use Outlook Add-ins

Get more out of the app

You can amp up your productivity by installing add-ins for Outlook. Here's how to get it from the Microsoft Office Store:

Go to the Office Store on your browser. Enter the app name in the search bar. Click Get it now under the app.

Get the most out of Outlook

Outlook offers numerous benefits, including seamless integration with Microsoft products and a less-cluttered inbox. With the tips in this guide, you can supercharge your email experience and manage your inbox better. Although Outlook has a built-in Editor for grammar and spell checks, you can add Grammarly for more advanced suggestions. If you use Google Calendar for home use, you can merge it with Outlook Calendar to synchronize your data.