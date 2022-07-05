Android's remarkable openness and versatility mean it's adopted by almost every smartphone company not named Apple. The result? An operating system spread so broadly across the price spectrum that there exist plenty of devices that may not handle it and the apps it offers too well. Despite the massive jump in processing power over the last decade, some Android apps continue to not run as smoothly on entry-level devices, opening the way for their lite versions that consume less storage and go easier on resources. Now, Microsoft is looking to get more users on board its email service through the same approach.

A new entry on Microsoft's 365 roadmap reveals a Lite version of Outlook is in the works, and it will be made available widely as soon as this month for Android. Its brief description says that Outlook Lite will be "an Android app that brings the main benefits of Outlook in a smaller app size with fast performance for low-end devices on any network." Notably, ZDNet reports that the app already exists in a few countries, so it's likely that the entry is actually about a broader release.

Gmail already has a watered-down version of its main app called Gmail Go, which last year crossed 500 million downloads on the Play Store, despite not being available to a large portion of Android users — it only ships with Android Go devices. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that seeing this Google app's success, Microsoft drew inspiration and pictured the very same for Outlook. Outlook is one of the most popular email clients on Android, with over 500 million downloads, but is still dwarfed by Gmail's eye-watering 10 billion figure. The Lite version should help close the gap a wee bit.