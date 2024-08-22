Highlights Google Keep is expected to offer lockscreen note-taking functionality with Android 15, and it looks like Microsoft's OneNote will follow suit.

Code found in a OneNote beta build suggests users would be able to set it as the default note taking app, a prerequiste to lockscreen functionality.

It is unclear if Microsoft will be able to roll out support in time to coincide with Android 15

In December last year, we reported on how Google Keep was working towards building functionality that would allow users to take notes directly from the lockscreen. The shortcut would essentially launch your default note-taking app, and while support was expected to roll out for Android 14, it hasn't. We're now expecting the feature to be an Android 15 treat, and apart from Google Keep, there's another note-taking app that's fighting to be the default app on your phone.

Code found in Microsoft's OneNote beta (v16.0.17928.20054) by folks over at Android Authority suggests that the app, too, is working on building lockscreen note-taking functionality with Android 15's presumed support for setting default note-taking apps.

It's worth noting that support needs to be built from the developers' side, which means that you won't be able to use a different note-taking app directly from the lockscreen, even if you set it as the default app. The functionality will only work with apps with backend support, like Google Keep and presumably OneNote.

<string name="feature_notes_role_description_when_permission_disabled">Allow to make OneNote as "Default Notes App"</string>1 <string name="feature_notes_role_description_when_permission_enabled">Add Lock Screen Note Taking shortcut from settings</string> <string name="feature_notes_role_enable_button">Enable Lock Screen Notes</string> <string name="feature_notes_role_title">Lock Screen Notes - Take notes over lock screen</string> <string name="permission_notes_role_disable_description">Are you sure you want to remove OneNote as “Default Note Taking App” ?</string> <string name="permission_notes_role_enable_description">We need permission to make OneNote as “Default Note Taking App” to enable this.</string> <string name="setting_notes_role_summary">Turn this on to quickly jot down notes over Lock Screen.</string> <string name="setting_notes_role_title">Lock Screen Sticky Notes</string>

Racing against the Android 15 clock

The strings found clearly reference "Allow to make OneNote as the Default Notes App," and a "Lock Screen Note Taking shortcut," paired with toggle options to enable or disable lock screen notes.

The code also suggests that apps like OneNote would require specific permissions to function on the lockscreen. Once enabled, users would be able to "quickly jot down notes over Lock Screen."

According to Android Authority, after enabling specific developer setting options in Android 14, it was able to set Google Keep as the default note-taking app, but the same couldn't be replicated with OneNote, suggesting that Microsoft still has work to do on the app. It's uncertain if Microsoft will be able to roll out support to coincide with Android 15, which is expected later this year.

Regardless of when it comes, having an option between two top note-taking apps that support lockscreen functionality will be a major win for power users, especially since the functionality is expected to expand to tablets as well.