OneDrive is the go-to cloud storage solution for many, with robust integration with Microsoft 365 apps and Windows, mobile apps, Personal Vault, and capable media management. You'll find a list of helpful features to manage, share, and protect your files like a pro. From collaborating seamlessly on documents in real time to automatically backing up photos, OneDrive is the ultimate productivity sidekick on my Android phone and desktop. Whether you are a new OneDrive user or an existing one, check out my top tips and tricks to get the best out of it.

9 Manage your media files efficiently

OneDrive has a gallery view where you can glance over your uploaded photos and videos. You can create albums, filter them by places and type, and mark important ones as favorites for easy access. Here's how.

Visit OneDrive on the web and sign in with your Microsoft account details. Move to the Photos tab and select images and videos. Click Add to album at the top. Select New album. Give it a relevant name and create an album.

You can click a small star icon below a photo or video to mark it as a favorite and access them from the same album.

8 Edit your photos like a pro

Whether you use OneDrive on the web or phone, it has a decent editor to tweak your files in a few clicks. Let's check it in action.

Go to the OneDrive media library on the web and select a photo. Click Edit. You can rotate, resize, and crop images, adjust brightness, exposure, contrast, and other properties, apply different filters, and explore the markup tools for basic annotations.

The editing options are even better on the OneDrive-powered Photos app on Windows. You can erase photobombers, remove the entire background, and explore Microsoft Designer integration to edit them further with more options.

Security features are where OneDrive shines. You can password-protect and set expiration dates for sensitive links to keep prying eyes away. I use these features all the time when sharing private company files with team members.

Open OneDrive web and click the share menu beside a folder or file. Select Anyone with this link can edit. Set an expiration date and password. Click Apply and you are good to go. Share the password with team members so that they can access files.

6 Set up and use Personal Vault

Personal Vault is a digital safe for your confidential media files and documents. It adds an extra layer of security and gives you peace of mind. Let's set it up.

Visit OneDrive on the web. Select Personal Vault. Sign in with your account details for authentication. Upload your sensitive photos and files to Personal Vault to secure your data.

Set up Personal Vault on OneDrive mobile apps and use biometrics to authenticate your identity.

5 Backup your phone's media library to OneDrive

Like other cloud storage platforms, OneDrive lets you automatically back up your photos and videos. You also have the option to back up only when charging, back up only over Wi-Fi, exclude device folders, and organize files by month and year.

Open OneDrive on your phone. Tap your account picture and open Settings. Tap Camera backup. Close You can include videos, restrict the backup process over Wi-Fi to save mobile data, and back up while charging to save battery life. Tap Back up device folders and select the local folders you want to back up. Close

4 Make your OneDrive files available offline

Do you frequently use several OneDrive files in your workflow? You can mark these files and folders for offline use and access them without internet connectivity.

Open OneDrive on your phone and move the Files tab. Tap the overflow menu (the three dots) beside files or folders and turn on the Make available offline toggle. You can now access these folders and files from the Offline menu in the upper-right corner. Close

3 Delete OneDrive-backed photos and videos on your phone

If your Android phone is running low on storage, you can remove photos and videos that are backed up on OneDrive. Like Google Photos, OneDrive offers a single-tap solution to get the job done.

Go to OneDrive settings on your phone. Tap Free up space on this device. Glance over the photos and videos and confirm your decision. Close

2 Enable app lock on your phone

Do you store sensitive data and files in your OneDrive cloud storage app? Microsoft offers biometric protection on iPhone and Android. Here's how to set it up.

Navigate to OneDrive Settings (refer to the steps above). Tap App lock. Create a six-digit PIN and confirm the same. Turn on the Use biometrics toggle. Close Unlock your OneDrive account with a fingerprint or Face ID.

1 Explore OneDrive files on-demand

OneDrive supports file on-demand on Windows and Mac. You can mirror your account in the Finder or File Explorer app and download specific ones to save storage on your device. Let's take Mac as an example.

Open Finder and go to your OneDrive storage. You may notice small cloud icons below files and folders. It indicates that the files are stored in the cloud, not on the device. Right-click a file and select Always Keep on This Device to download it for offline use. When you're done with the file, select Free Up Space from the same menu to move it back to the cloud.

Unlock OneDrive's full potential

OneDrive is more than online storage. These tips and tricks help you navigate it with confidence, collaborate seamlessly with others, and safeguard your files like a pro. What are you waiting for? Embrace the cloud and unlock a world of productivity and peace of mind with Microsoft's cloud storage platform.

