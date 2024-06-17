Creating files and folders in OneDrive keeps your documents organized from the start, as you can put them in the right place before you work on them. While OneDrive allows you to create a limited set of documents, it's a helpful feature for creating common document types.

We show you how to create files and folders in OneDrive on desktop browsers and mobile devices, including the best Chromebooks. We also show some handy ways to organize your documents. OneDrive offers 5GB of free storage, so use alternative cloud storage options alongside OneDrive to store more files without paying a subscription fee.

How to create files and folders in OneDrive

You cannot create the same types of documents across all platforms on which OneDrive is available. Still, files sync across devices, so you can create a document on one platform and open it on another where you can't create that document.

How to create files and folders in the OneDrive mobile app

These steps are identical for the iOS and Android OneDrive apps.

Open the OneDrive app. Navigate to where you want to create a file or folder. Tap the plus button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Close

In the menu that appears, select one of the following options:

Tap Scan to open OneDrive's document scanning tool. When you're done scanning a document, OneDrive creates a PDF file of your scan.

to open OneDrive's document scanning tool. When you're done scanning a document, OneDrive creates a PDF file of your scan. Tap Create folder to create a folder. OneDrive prompts you to enter a folder name.

to create a folder. OneDrive prompts you to enter a folder name. Tap Upload to add a file from your device to OneDrive. You can store all file types in OneDrive, although many cannot be previewed.

to add a file from your device to OneDrive. You can store all file types in OneDrive, although many cannot be previewed. Tap Take a Photo to create a photo with your device's camera. Photos taken in this way are stored as JPG files in OneDrive.

to create a photo with your device's camera. Photos taken in this way are stored as JPG files in OneDrive. Tap Create a to create a Word, PowerPoint, or Excel document in OneDrive. The document opens automatically in the Microsoft 365 app.

The Microsoft 365 app must be installed on your device to create a Word, PowerPoint, or Excel document in the OneDrive mobile app. Sign in with the same Microsoft account you use to save files with OneDrive.

How to create files and folders in the OneDrive web app

OneDrive on a desktop web browser has more features than the mobile app, including the ability to create more types of files.

These steps are identical for all browsers.

Go to the OneDrive website. Navigate to where you want to create a file or folder. Click the blue plus button in the upper-left corner of your screen.

Choose one of the following options from the menu that appears:

Click Folder to create a folder. OneDrive prompts you to enter a folder name.

to create a folder. OneDrive prompts you to enter a folder name. Click Files upload or Folder upload to add files from your device to OneDrive. Use Folder upload if you want to add all files from a folder.

or to add files from your device to OneDrive. Use if you want to add all files from a folder. Click one of the document types to create it in OneDrive. Clicking any document opens a new tab for it. It is saved as Document until you add a name.

How to create files and folders in the OneDrive desktop app

If you use Windows 11, OneDrive is automatically installed on your computer. If you have a previous version of Windows or a Mac, download the app from the OneDrive website.

The OneDrive desktop app is an extension of Microsoft's File Explorer. This means it has the fewest file creation features, although it is easy to move files into OneDrive using the desktop app.

Open File Explorer Click the OneDrive icon in the left sidebar. Navigate to where you want to create a file or folder. Click New in the upper-left corner of the window.

Choose one of these options from the drop-down menu:

Click Folder to create a folder in OneDrive. Windows prompts you to rename it using the default New Folder name.

to create a folder in OneDrive. Windows prompts you to rename it using the default name. Click Text document to create a .txt file in OneDrive.

to create a .txt file in OneDrive. Click Compressed (zipped) folder to create a .zip file.

The Shortcut option is only relevant for local actions on your Windows device. We don't recommend creating it in OneDrive as it isn't useful outside of the machine you created it on.

What files can you create in OneDrive?

While you can create the same basic folder on all versions of OneDrive, the types of files you can create differ across the web, mobile, and desktop versions of OneDrive. Here's a breakdown of the types of files you can create in OneDrive across all devices.

Mobile Web Desktop Word ✓ ✓ PowerPoint ✓ ✓ Excel ✓ ✓ OneNote ✓ Forms ✓ Text (.txt) ✓ Scanned document (.pdf) ✓ Photo (.jpg) ✓

If you upload a file type not associated with Microsoft 365 products (such as an OpenDocument format .odt file), OneDrive attempts to open it in the relevant app (for example, it opens OpenDocument files in Word).

How to use Microsoft 365 to create documents in OneDrive

The Microsoft 365 website lets you create and edit documents from your desktop browser. These documents are automatically saved to OneDrive, so you can store documents in the cloud storage service without leaving the Microsoft 365 website.

Using the Microsoft 365 website also allows you to create additional document types and access templates to speed up document creation. To create documents, visit the Microsoft 365 website and click a document type under the Create heading.

The only catch is that you must go into OneDrive to organize your documents. However, recently edited files are listed in OneDrive. You can also search for your files.

Use OneDrive to keep your files organized

OneDrive is a feature-packed cloud storage service, and creating your files in the app is an easy way to keep them organized. However, it isn't the only one. Google Drive offers many of the same features that are built around integration with Google's apps. Even if you primarily use one company's software, it's worth considering both options when deciding where to store your files.