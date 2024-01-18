Microsoft Windows 11 + Office Pro 2019 Bundle $50 $408 Save $358 StackSocial is running an incredible limited time offer that takes over $350 off the perfect software package. For just $50, you can snag Windows 11 Pro AND Office Pro 2019 right now — an insane value on two of the most popular (and necessary) pieces of software available right now. $50 at StackSocial

StackSocial frequently features some incredible deals on software packages and educational courses, offering huge discounts on popular apps and programs. Sometimes, they release a deal into the wild that shatters the savings of previous deals, offering an unbeatable value that just shouldn't be missed.

For a limited time (until the end of this weekend to be exact), StackSocial is taking 87% off an all-in-one Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro 2019 bundle, meaning you can get Microsoft's latest operating system, along with its essential productivity suite, for just $50 right now.

Why this Microsoft Office Pro 2019 + Windows 11 Pro bundle is worth your money

If you've got an older version of Windows or Office, this not only is an excellent chance to upgrade, it's one of the cheapest ways to do so. With Windows 11 Pro running upwards of $180 for a single license, and Office Pro 2019 going for $230, the amount you save versus buying each separately is truly incredible.

Ideal for any user that needs a new Windows license for a new PC or laptop, Windows 11 Pro is Microsoft's latest operating system that features plenty of enhancements over its predecessors. An intuitive new interface, enhanced safety features and login methods, and new accessibility options are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what this new OS brings to the table.

The included Office Pro 2019 includes all the essential productivity applications it's known for, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. While this version doesn't include Teams, the good news is, Windows 11 Pro does, so you're getting all the latest apps for a super low price.

It's important to note, however, that for Office Pro 2019, this is a one-time license purchase that will eventually stop receiving updates. Unlike Office 365, which is Microsoft's subscription service to all of its productivity apps, Office Pro 2019 will not get any of the new features the 365 version does, and will only receive standard updates for the remainder of its service life.

As with all of StackSocial's software deals like this, you'll need to redeem each license within 30 days of purchasing them, so this offer is best suited for those who need these programs sooner rather than later.