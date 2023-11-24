Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus Offer Ends Cyber Monday! $30 $230 Save $200 Stacksocial brings back it's insane deal on Microsoft Office, this time with 2019 Professional Plus for just $30. The deal is available for both Windows and Mac users, offering Microsoft's most popular productivity apps for a super low price. While 2019 does not feature Teams or OneNote, it's perfect for the home laptop or desktop to optimize your work. $30 at Stacksocial (Windows) $30 at Stacksocial (Mac)

Stacksocial has run a few of these deals over the past few months, bringing a few of Microsoft's most popular software programs and operating systems to incredibly low prices. For Black Friday, Stacksocial is doing it again, but this time with Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Pro (or Home & Business 2019 for Mac users), the previous release of Microsoft's productivity suite.

While it may not be the latest version of Microsoft Office, the 2019 release does feature all of the must-have applications and support you expect including Excel, Word, Powerpoint, and more. Plus, the $30 is hard to beat for probably the most used application suites of all time since it normally goes for a whopping $230.

Why this Black Friday Microsoft Office deal is worth your money

Microsoft Office is practically a must have nowadays, and while they offer their yearly subscription service, Microsoft 365, not everyone wants to pony up $10 a month (or $99 a year) for it. That's ideal for businesses who take advantage of all the apps the suite offers, sure, but if you really only use one or two then the software package itself is a better value — especially for just $30.

For that one low price, you'll get a lifetime license to Office 2019 Professional Plus, which not only includes the industry standard Word, Excel, and Powerpoint, but also comes with Access, Publisher, Outlook, and Skype. For most personal machines, the first three appliactions are the most critical, however you can do a lot with Access and Publisher to help optimize how you work at home.

A few things to keep in mind about this offer, is that it's only available for a limited time. The deal ends Cyber Monday, so you'll want to act fast if you want to get this application suite at its lowest price. Second, this is for a single license for the software, meaning you'll only be able to install it on one PC at a time. Lastly, you'll need to redeem the code within 30 days of purchasing it, otherwise it will be revoked.