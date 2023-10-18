Microsoft Office 2021 Professional $60 $440 Save $380 One of the most used software suites ever is down to its lowest price yet, and now you can get two of them for either Windows or Mac and save even more. StackSocial originally had the single license on sale for the same $30 price tag, but has since kicked it back up to $50. You're saving $20 for each license by going with the two pack, getting them back down at their lowest price ever. $60 at StackSocial (Windows) $60 at StackSocial (Mac)

If you missed your shot at picking up Microsoft Office Professional 2021 at its best price ever last week, you'll be happy to know you've got another chance — albeit with a slight twist. Initially, StackSocial offered a single lifetime license for $30, but that deal has since ended and is now offering one for $50. Still not a bad price for the software suite, however, if you pick yourself up the 2-pack of Office Professional 2021 lifetime licenses right now, you'll get both of at that initial $30 price tag. So for a grand total of $60, you're getting two lifetime licenses for one of the most popular productivity software packages ever at their best prices yet.

Why this Microsoft Office 2021 Professional lifetime license deal is worth your money

For starters, picking up a single license for Office Pro 2021 right now costs $50 out of pocket at StackSocial, so you're already saving a bit of cash per each license. You can go with Microsoft 365, Microsoft's cloud-based version of the program, but you're either going to pay a $220 up front fee or a yearly subscription of around $120 a year. Considering what Office Professional 2021 has to offer, you're doing yourself a disservice by not taking advantage of this deal, since there's not much you're losing out on by going with Office Pro 2021 over the cloud-based Microsoft 365.

Office Professional 2021 is the latest official release of Microsoft's suite of productivity apps, and it's fully cross-compatible with Microsoft 365, so files created by the cloud version of the software will work without issue on your 2021 version. You won't be receiving automatic updates on it, and a few features like Microsoft Defender and cloud storage capabilities are not included, but Office Professional 2021 has all the necessary features needed to function across the board. Each license includes Word, Excel, OneNote, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, Access, and Teams all for $30 each, an unbeatable price for the entire set.

StackSocial's deal is great for those who need a cheap copy of office for a new PC or laptop, and since it offers two licenses, offers a backup code for you or a family member if needed. However, you'll need to redeem the licenses within 30 days of purchasing them, otherwise you risk losing access to it and the software suite. This is pretty standard procedure for offers like this, though, and at $30 for each license isn't an issue. It's the best Microsoft Office deal you'll find right now, too.