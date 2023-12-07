Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 $30 $230 Save $200 Microsoft Office doesn't really need an introduction. It's a suite of some of the most popular apps in the world including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. This deal is for a lifetime license to the Professional Plus 2019 version, which means there are no monthly subscriptions to worry about. Available for both Windows and Mac (Home & Business). $30 at StackSocial (Windows) $30 at StackSocial (Mac)

Most of us have used Microsoft Office apps at some point in our lives, whether it be for work, school, or personal use. Then, due to rising costs, switching platforms, or other reasons, many of us went and found alternatives to apps like Word and Excel. But what if I told you that you could go back to using official Microsoft Office apps, and it would only cost a fraction of what you'd normally pay? For a limited time, StackSocial is offering a lifetime license for Office Professional Plus 2019 at an 86% discount. That's just $30, with no monthly subscription fees to worry about, and it's available for both Mac and Windows users.

Why you should take advantage of this Microsoft Office 2019 deal

Let's start with the obvious. Right now, if you want access to the current version of Microsoft Office, it's going to cost you at least $7 per month, or $70 per year. And since you have to pay that forever, your costs can really multiply, depending on how long you end up using it. Two years is $140 (if you pay annually). Five years is $350, and so on. And that's assuming the prices never go up, which seems extremely improbable. When looking at it through this lens, $30 is an incredible deal, even if you only plan to use the apps sparingly. Heck, even if you only use them for 5 months and then uninstall them, you technically saved money.

If you purchase the deal for Windows, you get the Professional Plus version of Office, which includes Word 2019, Excel 2019, PowerPoint 2019, Outlook 2019, OneNote 2019, Publisher 2019, and Access 2019—but no Microsoft Teams. For Mac users, you get the Home & Business version, which includes all of these apps except for Publisher and Access, but you do get Teams Classic 2019. The process is super simple: after you make your purchase from StackSocial, you will be provided with a product key and links to download Microsoft Office. Just be sure to claim your code within 30 days, or it will expire.

StackSocial is an authorized Microsoft partner, and has solid customer service if you have any issues with your order. If you don't use Office apps at all, and don't ever plan to, or the current version of Office has mandatory features that this one doesn't, skipping this deal probably makes sense. But for everyone else, you should absolutely jump on this discounted offer while you still can.