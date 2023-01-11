Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Duo lineup of smartphones have not met with much success. The original Surface Duo was a novel concept, let down by its old hardware and poor software experience. Microsoft made some amends with the Surface Duo 2 in 2021, but the buggy software and the clunky form factor made it hard to justify the phone's $1,500 price tag. Despite the Surface Duo finding limited takers, the Redmond-headquartered company has not given up on the lineup. A new report suggests the company is making some major changes for its next Surface phone.

Based on internal sources, Windows Central claims the next Surface phone won't feature a dual-screen design. After a year of prototyping and experimentation, Microsoft has seemingly decided to pivot the phone's design to use a foldable screen. Like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, the next Surface Duo phone could feature a 180-degree hinge, an external cover display, and a foldable internal display.

Reportedly, Microsoft had finalized a dual-screen design for the Surface Duo 3 with a taller display featuring smaller bezels, wireless charging, and other improvements. The phone was supposed to ship at the end of 2023. But the company seems to have changed its mind, and the Surface team is now working on a proper foldable design for the next-gen Duo. There are no details about the specs of the new foldable device, and it is unclear if the Redmond giant still intends to ship it by 2023 end.

The report further claims that Microsoft is working on better differentiating its Android products from other devices on the market. With its "Project Together" initiative, the company is looking to emulate the iPhone and Mac integration between its Android devices and Windows PCs. Seemingly, Microsoft also wants to expand its Android-powered smartphone lineup and is prototyping various designs. It could ship a "mainstream" Surface phone with a traditional slab-like design, though nothing is confirmed for now.