I love my original Microsoft Surface Duo. When AT&T blew out its last units, I bought a new, old-stock Surface Duo for $300. I’m glad I did, as prices have only increased since, and supply has become scarce. It’s evolved into a cult classic, and while the Surface Duo 2 was a fine phone, I don’t think it recaptured the charm of the original.

Rumors of a Microsoft Surface Duo 3 excited me about another version, but Microsoft gave up on the project. I doubt I would’ve enjoyed the leaked Duo 3, as Microsoft reportedly planned a more traditional folding phone setup with a single, folding internal display. It would’ve changed the feel of the Surface Duo and removed some of the key elements I cherished in the original. Here are 5 reasons I’d like to see another Surface Duo in 2025 and why I think another device would succeed.

5 More display room

Two displays are better than one

The Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays, which, when unfolded, form an 8.1-inch display. This is a fantastic experience; each screen gives plenty of room for apps. I also enjoy the Duo’s 3:2 aspect ratio. It’s perfect for productivity work when you want to see an entire email or read more of a PDF on the display. Even on larger foldables, multitasking can feel cramped, but that’s not an issue on the Surface Duo.

The Surface Duo's one-handed mode is also a better experience than on today’s folding phones. When the software is working right (something that wasn’t constant before Android 11 on the Duo), flipping the second display around allows you to use one display like a traditional smartphone. At 5.6 inches, it’s not the cramped experience we get on most external displays on foldable phones, and I appreciated the extra space when I didn’t need to multitask.

4 The Microsoft Duo offers the best multitasking experience hands down

No one has copied Microsoft

I’ve written previously about my disappointment that no other Android manufacturer has adopted Microsoft’s strategy for multitasking on folding phones. This strategy is excellent for handling multiple apps, and with some of the more expansive internal displays we see on newer foldables, it would integrate perfectly. The Microsoft Surface Duo software includes app pairs like most folding phones, but when I’m done with a single app, I can swipe it away without closing the pair.

I don’t know how often I’ve wanted to close one Galaxy Z Fold 6 app, forgetting I’m not on my Duo and swiping away both apps. I don’t see why it’s so difficult for other manufacturers to realize we might want to add another app to the pair without closing both. It’s useful when you send an email with your calendar and wish to double-check a text or ensure you have the correct information. Other Android manufacturers need to jump on this for their folds, but I’d settle for getting the feature back on a hypothetical Surface Duo 3.

3 Build quality was top notch

You don’t have to worry as much

I hear from users who like the idea of the larger internal displays folding phones allow for, but they are apprehensive about the fragile nature of foldables. It’s a valid concern, as we’re just now seeing dust and water resistance ratings make their way to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. I still wouldn’t trust taking mine to the beach or a dusty job site. It’s not worth the risk with such an expensive phone, but people often don’t have the luxury of deciding whether to take their phones with them.

Neither Surface Duo featured an IP rating, but a new, hypothetical device would have an advantage over phones like the OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Gorilla Glass covered the Surface Duo’s displays, which were much more durable than the mixture of ultra-thin glass and plastic on folding displays. There’s no threat of digging into the display too hard with your thumb or risking debris getting under the surface. It’s a more resilient design, and with an IP rating, a new Surface Duo would become a go-to option for those needing a larger display they can take anywhere.

2 Microsoft could bring some much-needed competition to the market

Would be nice to have some

I was looking forward to the OnePlus Open 2. I loved what OnePlus did with its first folding phone and couldn’t wait for more. Unfortunately, the company decided not to release an Open 2 this year, leaving the US market without desperately needed competition. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 do have their strong points, but OnePlus felt like it was moving the ball forward in a way the other US foldables weren’t.

Competition has several benefits. It drives innovation, as companies must fight to differentiate their products meaningfully to drive sales. Lack of competition has plagued the US smartphone market, and another Surface Duo would help to make the dry spell less painful. I also hope it will drive down prices, as we haven’t seen cheaper foldables in the six years we’ve seen the technology. Microsoft could do it with a Surface Duo 3, as two hinged glass displays would cost less overall than the internal folding displays used by Google and Samsung.

1 The phone had a unique, albeit divisive, design

The Surface Duo was more flexible than the competition

The Microsoft Surface Duo was more versatile than other folding phones. Its 8.1-inch surface area allows users to use the device with the two displays together or flip one display around for one-handed use. You could even put the Surface Duo in tent mode, with both screens displaying information and apps. This usability isn’t replicated with any smartphone today, and Microsoft would have a definite advantage with a new release.

Microsoft’s hinge for the Surface Duo was premium; thousands of folds later, I haven’t had problems with mine. You won’t encounter the same cracking problems with other folding displays, and no screen-protecting film peels up after extended use. It’s an excellent design, and it deserves another shot at the market.

Past Surface Duo phones were victims of circumstance

Microsoft was caught in an odd spot with the original Surface Duo. Thanks to several development delays, it was underpowered and overpriced when it first arrived. The Surface Duo 2 was an improvement, but its steep price tag made users hesitant to give it a shot. I think a Surface Duo 3 would be successful with a better price and newer tech. Users are already more comfortable with folding phones, and the benefits would start shining for buyers on the fence. Microsoft gave up on the Surface Duo a generation too soon. Maybe they’ll give us some hope for competition after all.